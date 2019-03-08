Here are 14 highly anticipated movies coming to Netflix in 2019

Timothée Chalamet leads this Shakespeare adapation, starring as a wayward prince who is crowned King Henry V upon the death of his tyrannical father and thrown into the complex politics of court life and the war he has inherited. Robert Pattinson stars as the Dauphin, wJoel Edgerton as Falstaff, Ben Mendelsohn as King Henry IV, and Lily-Rose Depp as Catherine in David Michod’s reimagining of the literary stage classic.