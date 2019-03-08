Here are 14 highly anticipated movies coming to Netflix in 2019

Triple Frontier (in limited theaters 3/6, on Netflix 3/13)
Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Pedro Pascal and Garrett Hedlund star as five friends and military veterans who band together to undertake a heist. Watch the trailer here.
The Highwaymen (in limited theaters 3/15, on Netflix 3/29)
Woody Harrelson channels his True Detective era, this time alongside Kevin Costner as a pair of former Texas Rangers who undertake the search for infamous outlaws Bonnie and Clyde.
Someone Great (on Netflix 4/19)
Gina Rodriguez leads this fun coming-of-age comedy about a New York woman at a crossroads when she is offered a job in San Francisco but her boyfriend of nine years doesn’t want to go with her. Watch the trailer here.
Wine Country (on Netflix 5/10)
Inspired by Rachel Dratch’s real-life 50th birthday trip to Napa, Amy Poehler directs and stars alongside Dratch, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, Cherry Jones, Maya Erskine and Jason Schwartzman in this boozy comedy.
Always Be My Maybe (Spring 2019)
Ali Wong and Randall Park star as two childhood sweethearts who reconnect as adults – Sasha (Wong) is a celebrity chef while Marcus (Park) is a struggling musician. Their worlds are very different, but they still have feelings for each other, so can they make it work?
Murder Mystery (Summer 2019)
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite in this thriller-comedy about a NYC cop (Sandler) who takes his wife (Aniston) on a trip to Europe, only to be caught up in a murder on a billionaire’s boat.
The King (Fall 2019)
Timothée Chalamet leads this Shakespeare adapation, starring as a wayward prince who is crowned King Henry V upon the death of his tyrannical father and thrown into the complex politics of court life and the war he has inherited. Robert Pattinson stars as the Dauphin, wJoel Edgerton as Falstaff, Ben Mendelsohn as King Henry IV, and Lily-Rose Depp as Catherine in David Michod’s reimagining of the literary stage classic.
The Irishman (Fall 2019)
Securing Martin Scorsese was a huge coup for Netflix, especially as he reunites Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci in this mob drama set in post-war America.
The Laundromat (Fall 2019)
Steven Soderberg assembles an all-star cast led by Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Antonio Banderas in the true story of the Panama Papers, exploring the hidden world of shell organizations and financial crimes.
Untitled Noah Baumbach/Scarlett Johansson movie (Fall 2019)
Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver lead this divorce dramedy from Noah Baumbach, supported by Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta.
Dolemite Is My Name! (Fall 2019)
Eddie Murphy stars in the true story of Rudy Ray Moore, an entertainer who decided to create his own work after he couldn’t get roles in Hollywood, including one of the most well-known Blaxploitation films of all time, Dolemite. The film also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Mike Epps, Craig Robinson, Tituss Burgess, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kodi Smit-Mcphee, Snoop Dogg, Tip ‘T.I.’ Harris, Tasha Smith and Wesley Snipes.
The Last Thing He Wanted (Fall 2019)
Dee Rees makes her follow-up to the Oscar-nominated Mudbound with an adaptation of Joan Didion’s novel, starring Anne Hathaway as hardered journalist Elena McMahon, who helps broker an arms deal and gets the inside scoop on U.S. covert operations in Central America. But when the deal goes wrong, Elena finds herself tangled in a complicated web. The film also stars Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones and Rosie Perez.
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (TBD 2019)
Zac Efron earned rave reviews for his role as serial killer Ted Bundy in this unsettling exploration of the murderer’s life as told from the perspective of his long-term girlfriend Liz (Lily Collins), who refused to believe the truth about him for years.
6 Underground (TBD 2019)
Reported to be Netflix’s most expensive film to date at around $150 million, Michael Bay brings his penchant for high-speed action and explosions to streaming in this film starring Ryan Reynolds and Mélanie Laurent.