Viral story of grandma inviting a stranger to Thanksgiving is becoming a Netflix movie

Netflix is already setting the table for next year's Thanksgiving.

The streamer is developing a movie based on the viral story of Wanda Dench, an Arizona woman who invited high schooler Jamal Hinton to her Turkey Day dinner by accident. The story began in 2016, when Hinton received a text inviting him to Thanksgiving, which Dench had meant to send to her grandson.

"You not my grandma," Hinton wrote back, but jokingly asked, "Can I still get a plate tho?"

Dench replied, "Of course you can. That's what grandmas do…Feed everyone."

And thus a Thanksgiving tradition was born, as Hinton has attended Dench's family dinner every year since, often spurring renewed viral and media interest.

The heartwarming story will now become a Netflix film titled The Thanksgiving Text, according to Variety, which first reported the news. Abdul Williams, whose credits include BET's The Bobby Brown Story and Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa biopic, will write the screenplay.

The project has the approval of both Dench and Hinton, who tweeted, "I am very excited to announce our new partnership with Netflix. We thank every single one of you for your love and support in our journey the last 6 years. We can't wait to tell our story on the big screen!"

No release date for the film has been set. Meanwhile, teenagers everywhere are no doubt wondering why their grandparents' technical ineptitude hasn't been able to land them a Netflix deal.