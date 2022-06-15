The Roald Dahl adaptation that won Tony and Olivier awards on stage is coming to the streaming platform this holiday season.

See Emma Thompson as the monstrous Miss Trunchbull in new trailer for Netflix's Matilda musical

Matilda has been on screens before — but not like this.

On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the trailer for their upcoming film adaptation of Matilda the Musical. Based on the original book by Roald Dahl (the same source material for the 1996 film starring Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito), this musical film stars Alisha Weir as Matilda — a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind, a vivid imagination, and truly horrible parents.

Matilda finds comfort and inspiration in the classroom for her teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch). But other authority figures are not so kind. The school known as Crunchem Hall is ruled with an iron fist by the monstrous Miss Trunchbull...and yes, that's Emma Thompson playing her. You might have to see it to believe it.

MATILDA Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull in 'Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical' coming soon to Netflix. | Credit: DAN SMITH/NETFLIX

Matilda's main defense against such cruel control is her own restless spirit, but this film also gives her the added advantage of songs written and composed by Tim Minchin. You can even hear one of them ("Revolting Children") in the trailer below. This musical was highly lauded in its stage runs, winning both Olivier Awards in London and Tony Awards on Broadway.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is coming to Netflix this holiday season. Watch the trailer above.

