Netflix to send out its last red envelope — bringing an end to an era no one knew was still going on

Fun fact: You can still order DVDs in the mail from Netflix. Not-so-fun fact: You have five months left to do it.

Nearly a decade after dancing on Blockbuster's grave, Netflix, the streamingest of the streaming platforms, has announced that it will be closing up its own digital video discotheque.

Netflix Netflix | Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

"On September 29th, 2023, we will send out the last red envelope," the DVD Netflix account tweeted on Tuesday. "It has been a true pleasure and honor to deliver movie nights to our wonderful members for 25 years. Thank you for being part of this incredible journey, including this final season of red envelopes."

For anyone born after, say, the third season of Sex and the City, Netflix used to be a subscription-based DVD rental service when it launched its website in 1998. In 2007, Netflix delivered its one billionth DVD and then promptly transitioned to focusing on streaming titles.

The following year, Hulu got in on the action and in 2013, Netflix launched its first original content, Robin Wright's House of Cards (though Netflix still stans 2012's Lilyhammer). Fast forward to now, and it feels like there are one billion shows streaming at any given moment in time on streaming platforms offered by every Tom, Dick, and Disney.

So naturally, Netflix is ready to shake things up once again. Sure, it lost one million subscribers in 2022 after raising its prices, but Netflix more than made up for it by adding 1.75 million subscribers in the first quarter of this year, bringing its subscriber population to 232.5 million worldwide.

And to think it all started from something you can basically do at the library for free.

Which begs the question: what will be the very last DVD rented? Well, the first DVD sent out was Beetlejuice (great choice, by the way) so might as well come poetically full circle — and how can you go wrong with Burton, Keaton, O'Hara, and Ryder?

The last DVD returned, however, will be that unwatched copy of The King's Speech you forgot you had until just... about... now.

