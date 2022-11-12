There's a scene in the new Netflix holiday rom-com that suggests the actress herself is a real person in the world of the film.

Proof that the real Lindsay Lohan also exists in the Falling for Christmas universe

Let us explain: There's a scene in the new Netflix holiday rom-com — which stars Lohan as a spoiled hotel heiress recovering from amnesia — that proves the real Lohan exists in the same universe as her character, Sierra Belmont.

After falling off a cliff moments after getting engaged to her influencer boyfriend, an unconscious Sierra is found in a remote area by hunky lodge owner Jake (Chord Overstreet). He takes her to his cozy mountainside resort, where she wakes up with no memory of her previous life. When she turns on the TV, the Netflix home screen displays several of the streaming giant's real titles: A Castle for Christmas, Christmas Inheritance, The Princess Switch, Operation Christmas Drop, The Holiday Calendar, and a pair of A Christmas Prince movies.

Falling for Christmas Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan exists in the 'Falling for Christmas' cinematic universe on Netflix. | Credit: Netflix (2)

Now, Lohan doesn't act in any of those movies, but they do feature actors she's costarred with over the years, including Operation Christmas Drop and The Holiday Calendar actress Kat Graham, who played Jackie, one of Annie's (Lohan) friends at Camp Walden, in 1998's The Parent Trap.

In addition to Graham, Operation Christmas Drop features Oscar-nominated actress Virginia Madsen, who previously worked with Lohan in the 2006 Robert Altman musical comedy A Prairie Home Companion. Similarly, Cary Elwes performed in both A Castle for Christmas and opposite Lohan as her stepfather in Garry Marshall's 2007 dramedy Georgia Rule.

All of this to say, these entertainers appeared in movies that exist on the Netflix platform within the Falling for Christmas universe, which seems to suggest those actors' career trajectories are the same as they are in real life. Ultimately, this points to the existence of Lohan in each of their respective lives. It's science. You're welcome!

Falling for Christmas... and A Castle for Christmas... and Operation Christmas Drop... and The Holiday Calendar are now streaming on Netflix.

