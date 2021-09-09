Filmed in 2020, Diana: The Musical will premiere on Netflix in October ahead of the show's Broadway return.

The Princess of Wales takes the spotlight in Netflix's new trailer for Diana: The Musical

Netflix has released the official trailer for Diana: The Musical, set to premiere on the streaming platform two months ahead of the show's Broadway return.

Filmed in 2020, the performance features the show's original cast including Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots, American Idiot) as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Diana: The Musical tells the story of 19-year-old Diana Spencer and her experience in the royal family, the musical chronicles how the late Princess of Wales "defies all expectations to emerge as her own woman and create a legacy that will endure forever." Earlier this year, producers announced that the show, which originally opened in March of 2020, would be returning to Broadway this fall with previews scheduled to resume at the Longacre Theater on Dec. 1 and an opening night scheduled for Dec. 16.

Diana: The Musical | Official Trailer | A Netflix Special Presentation Diana The Musical on Netflix | Credit: Netflix

"The chance to share our show, first with Netflix's global audience, and then welcoming a live audience back on Broadway, is something we've all been dreaming about for more than a year. We could not be more thrilled to finally share both the film and the Broadway musical with the world," said the producers in a joint statement earlier this year.

Directed by Christopher Ashley (Come From Away), the show includes a book and lyrics by Tony winner Joe DiPietro, music and lyrics by Tony Award winner David Bryan, choreography by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine, and musical supervision and arrangements by Olivier winner Ian Eisendrath.

Diana: The Musical premieres as a "special presentation" on Netflix Oct. 1. Watch the trailer below.