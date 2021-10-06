"You can expect pageantry, wine, hunky Santas, a little bit of deception, a whole lotta do-gooding, and Jennifer Coolidge," says star Michael Urie.

See first-look photos of Netflix's first gay Christmas movie Single All the Way

Netflix is going All the Way this holiday season.

The streamer that continues to expand into the Christmas movie space will gift you with the rom-com Single All the Way, which features (for the first time) a gay romance at its center, with two romantic prospects for the lead character.

Let's be more specific: Peter (Michael Urie) persuades his best friend Nick (Philemon Chambers) to come home for the holidays and engage in a little fake dating to appease his Christmas-loving, "you should be in a relationship!"-nagging family. There's just one problem — well, probably more than one, but we'll focus on this one — Peter's mother, Carole (Kathy Najimy), is planning to set him up on a blind date with her spin instructor, James (Luke MacFarlane), and all bets are off. Also in the mix: single Aunt Sandy (Jennifer Coolidge).

What kind of holiday high jinks will unfold in Single All the Way? "You can expect pageantry, wine, hunky Santas, a little bit of deception, a whole lotta do-gooding, and Jennifer Coolidge," Urie says via email. "My parents are played by Barry Bostwick and Kathy Najimy — a combination that scientists agree can only produce sons who are gay and love Christmas. Peter's the kind of Guncle who has spent many Christmases perfecting choreography to a Britney Spears Christmas song with his nieces. And it is perfect."

How would Urie sum up his character? Quite vividly. "Peter is a self described plant-gay — he has a fern named Judith — trapped in a social media job he doesn't love and is always single when he goes home for the holidays."

It may be hard to top Judith the fern, but Urie is up for the task. Or rather, he believes that Coolidge is. "Like any good Christmas movie, there will be decorating, there will be mistletoe, there will be sleeveless flannel," says Urie, "but you never have you witnessed a town Christmas Pageant cast with children, written/produced/directed by and starring Jennifer Coolidge. It's the gayest thing to happen to Christmas since Mariah!"

You can triple down on Single All the Way by checking out these three first-look photos. The look on Coolidge's face says it all. The film premieres Dec. 2.

Netflix has a hefty slate of holiday movies premiering this fall/winter, including The Princess Switch 3, A Castle for Christmas, A Boy Called Christmas, and 1000 Miles from Christmas.

Single All The Way Credit: Philippe Bosse/Netflix

Single All The Way Credit: Philippe Bosse/Netflix