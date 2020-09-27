Netflix nabs Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, and Miles Teller for Spiderhead

Netflix has stocked up on big screen superheroes Chris Hemsworth, Jurnee Smollett, and Miles Teller for their new film Spiderhead.

The drama, based on the George Saunders short story Escape from Spiderhead, is set in the near future and follows two convicts who accept an offer to become medical subjects in exchange for reduced sentences, according to Deadline. But are they prepared for what this experiment will bring to the surface? Each will be faced with dealing with their past as they become test patients for emotion-altering drugs while under the supervision of a brilliant visionary.

Spiderhead will be directed by Joseph Kosinski who recently lensed Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise and Teller. Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, behind Deadpool and Deadpool 2, have been tasked with penning the script.

Hemsworth, who has famously portrayed god of thunder Thor in multiple MCU films, led Netflix's most-watched original film Extraction released in April.

Smollett is coming off a successful turn as Black Canary in 2020's Birds of Prey and rave reviews for her portrayal of Letitia Lewis in HBO's hit Lovecraft Country.

No release date for Spiderhead has been released.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly’s free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.