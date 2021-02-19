Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington enroll in Paul Feig's The School for Good and Evil

Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor director Paul Feig has found his Dean of Good and Dean of Evil.

"Everyone, prepare to get schooled!" Feig, who's directing the film, tweeted.

The School for Good and Evil centers around best friends Sophie and Agatha as they attend a prestigious academy that trains ordinary boys and girls to become fairy tale heroes and villains. Sophie is confident she'll walk in the footsteps of Cinderella and Snow White by being picked for the School of Good, while Agatha and her cat seem suited for the School of Evil. Things take a turn when the reverse happens, but Sophie landing at the School of Evil and Agatha at the School of Good might be the first clue to discovering who they really are.

Theron, having played a fairy tale villain herself, the evil queen in Snow White and the Huntsman, takes the role of Lady Leonaro Lesso, the Dean of Evil. Lesso's best friend is the Dean of Good, Professor Clarissa Dovey, who will be played by Washington.

Theron and Washington are no strangers to Netflix. The Mad Max: Fury Road star headlined the streaming platform's The Old Guard, and the Scandal star led Netflix's film version of the play American Son.

According to Deadline, Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical – The Series) and Sophia Anne Caruso (The Sound of Music Live!) will also star in The School for Good and Evil.

Writers David Magee (Mary Poppins Returns) and Laura Solon (Office Christmas Party) are adapting Chainani's book for the screen.