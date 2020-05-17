Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4 still happening according to director Adil El Arbi

Eddie Murphy is still set to return to the role of Axel Foley in a fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, though progress has been slow. The film's directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah shared an update on where they are with the film, which is set to be released by Netflix.

"We're still involved in that project, and there's a screenwriter now on it that's going to try to write a first draft or a first treatment at least with the story," El Arbi told Digital Spy. "So we're going to see what the first version will be, but we're very excited and hope that we can work with another icon like Eddie Murphy. That'd be great."

The directing duo has been tied to Beverly Hills Cop 4 since 2016, long before agreeing to direct Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in 2019's Bad Boys For Life. In October, Murphy announced work would begin on the fourth installment when he wrapped Coming 2 America. A month later, progress was looming when Netflix signed a licensing deal with Paramount Pictures to secure the release would drop on the streaming service with an option for a sequel if the fourth was a hit.

No further updates had been announced before El Arbi's statement released on Sunday.

