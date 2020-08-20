Netflix apologizes for controversial Cuties poster accused of sexualizing kids

Netflix has apologized for the marketing materials for its upcoming original film Cuties, following backlash over a poster that was widely perceived as sexualizing children. The original artwork, which you can see in a tweet below, featured the film's young main characters in suggestive poses and dressed in revealing outfits.

"We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description."

A coming-of-age dramedy directed by French filmmaker Maïmouna Doucouré, Cuties follows an 11-year-old Senegalese immigrant named Amy who moves to Paris with her family. She becomes fascinated by a dance troupe at her school, which puts her in conflict with her family's traditional Muslim values.

In contrast to Netflix's marketing, the film reportedly takes a critical view of the ways modern culture sexualizes young women. Nevertheless, the controversial poster has led to calls for Netflix to drop the film entirely, with a petition advocating for its removal garnering nearly 44,000 signatures.

Cuties remains slated to debut on Netflix Sept. 9.