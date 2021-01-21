Netflix acquires Sony animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines 

The Mitchell family road trip is taking them to Netflix.

The streaming service announced Thursday that it had acquired the rights to Sony's animated film The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an apocalyptic family comedy produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller. The film was previously titled Connected and was originally scheduled to hit theaters last September, before the coronavirus pandemic pushed its release date. Now, it'll debut exclusively on Netflix later this year.

Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) directs the film, which follows an ordinary family as they're swept up into a global uprising of technology. Broad City's Abbi Jacobson voices Katie, a teenager who's accepted to her dream film school on the other side of the country. Her nature-loving father Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) decides that driving Katie to college is the perfect opportunity to bond as a family, so together they pile into the car and set out on a road trip, joined by mom Linda (Maya Rudolph), little brother Aaron (Rianda), and the family's pug Monchi.

Along the way, their journey is derailed by international tech problems, as robots and household appliances around the world start to go haywire.

"This is a very personal movie about my very weird family," Rianda said in a statement. "I'm so grateful to all the incredible artists that poured their love and passion into this project to make it a reality, and to everyone at Sony who believed in us and were on board to make a different kind of animated movie. I'm so thrilled that everyone at Netflix has been totally in sync with us creatively and are just as excited about the movie as we are! Not only because it's an original story with a creative visual style that we're extremely proud of, but also so I can prove to my friends that this five-year journey wasn't an elaborate delusion on my part."

"We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm Netflix has expressed for this movie with this acquisition and grateful to everyone at Sony for making a great picture with us and finding a big way to bring it to audiences" Lord and Miller added. "We're really proud of the film we all made together, plus we understand our subscription fees are waived in perpetuity as part of the deal? We're not lawyers but it does sound right to us."

EW previously debuted a first look at The Mitchells vs. The Machines, which also features Eric Andre as a tech inventor and Olivia Colman as the voice of a Siri-esque tech assistant.

"I tried to think about the two things that I loved the most," Rianda told EW, "which was my crazy family… and also killer robots."