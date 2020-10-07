Here are all the Netflix holiday movies, specials, and shows coming in 2020

Hallmark and Lifetime aren't the only holiday players gifting you with an overabundance of Yuletide programming. In recent years, Netflix also has been cranking up the holiday cheer, and the streamer's 2020 holiday slate features fives movies — two of them musicals and two of them sequels to The Princess Switch and The Christmas Chronicles — and casts that include Dolly Parton, Forest Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad, Ricky Martin, Vanessa Hudgens, and Christine Baranski. Santa's sack of visual toys also contains a Debbie Allen documentary titled Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker, along with the new romantic comedy series Dash & Lily, plus a new season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays. Your complete list of programming, which kicks off next month, can be found below:

MOVIES

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Premieres: Nov. 13

Stars: Forest Whitaker, Madalen Mills, Keegan-Michael Key, Sharon Rose, Phylicia Rashad, Anika Noni Rose, Ricky Martin, Kieron Dyer, Justin Cornwell, Lisa Davina Phillip, Hugh Bonneville

Official synopsis: "A musical adventure and a visual spectacle for the ages, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey is a wholly fresh and spirited family holiday event. Set in the gloriously vibrant town of Cobbleton, the film follows legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle (Academy Award winner Forest Whitaker) whose fanciful inventions burst with whimsy and wonder. But when his trusted apprentice (Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key) steals his most prized creation, it’s up to his equally bright and inventive granddaughter (newcomer Madalen Mills) — and a long-forgotten invention — to heal old wounds and reawaken the magic within. From the imagination of writer-director David E. Talbert and featuring original songs by John Legend, Philip Lawrence, Davy Nathan, and "This Day" performed by Usher and Kiana Ledé, Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey reminds us of the strength of family and the power of possibility."

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Premieres: Nov. 19

Stars: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar

Official synopsis: "When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it's up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together... but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who's intent on stealing Margaret's heart. Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret's outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!"

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Premieres: Nov. 22

Stars: Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell

Official synopsis: "A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father’s death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer - right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love and how a small town’s Christmas spirit can warm the coldest of hearts. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton."

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Premieres: Nov. 25

Stars: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Jahzir Bruno, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Julian Dennison, Tyrese Gibson with Judah Lewis and Darby Camp

Official synopsis: "It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, The Christmas Chronicles 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit."

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem / Just Another Christmas

Premieres: Dec. 3

Stars: Leandro Hassum, Elisa Pinheiro, Ariane Botelho, Miguel Rômulo, Louise Cardoso, Danielle Winits

Official synopsis: "After taking a very nasty fall on Christmas Eve, grinchy Jorge blacks out and wakes up one year later, with no memory of the year that has passed. He soon realizes that he’s doomed to keep waking up on Christmas Eve after Christmas Eve, having to deal with the aftermath of what his other self has done the other 364 days of the year."

SERIES

Überweihnachten

Premieres: November TBD

Official description: "A three part Christmas mini-series starring Luke Mockridge — one of Germany’s most popular comedians — as likeable loser Bastian who travels home for Christmas only to be confronted with the fact that his brother is now dating his ex-girlfriend. As the brothers fight and bicker through the Christmas period Bastian fails to notice that the parents are hiding something …"

Dash & Lily

Premieres: Nov. 10

Stars: Austin Abrams, Midori Frances, Dante Brown, Troy Iwata, Keana Marie, James Saito, Jodi Long, Glenn McCuen, Michael Park, Gideon Emery, Jennifer Ikeda, Diego Guevara

Official description: "A whirlwind Holiday romance builds as cynical Dash and optimistic Lily trade dares, dreams, and desires in the notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City, finding they have more in common with each other than they would have expected. The series is based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares from the New York Times bestselling authors Rachel Cohn and David Levithan."

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Premieres: Nov. 18

Official description: "Benjamin Bradley, best known as Mr. Christmas, is a veteran in the interior design industry with a healthy obsession with the holiday season. For Mr. Christmas, the holidays are all about celebrating love, life, family and friends through meaningful traditions. In the new Netflix series Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas, Bradley takes you behind the scenes as he puts his design expertise and vast Christmas collection to good use. Equipped with lights, garlands, and enough tinsel to blanket the North Pole, he and his team of elves work around the clock to bring holiday cheer to families and communities deserving of a home makeover for the most joyous time of year. Mr. Christmas invites viewers along for the ride to kick off the holiday season and get inspired to take their own home decorating and traditions to the next level."

Sugar Rush: Christmas: Season 2

Premieres: Nov. 27

Official description: "This competition series challenges bakers to create holiday treats that look festive and taste amazing — all against a ticking clock."

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

Premieres: Dec. 1

Official description: "This in-depth look at two iconic holiday movies (“Elf,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas”) uses behind-the-scenes footage and cast and crew interviews."

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Premieres: Dec. 4

Official description: "‘Tis the season for eight returning bakers to vie for the holiday crown as they race to make wondrous winter treats."

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Premieres: December TBA

Official description: "When family rebel and disappointment, Tumi Sello, begrudgingly joins her dysfunctional family for the first Christmas holidays in years, it’s not the merry return of the prodigal daughter everyone was hoping for. She manages to ruin her younger sister’s Christmas wedding before it even takes place, and spends her next 6 days frantically trying to get things back on track."

DOCUMENTARY

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Premieres: Nov. 27

Official description: "From Shondaland, Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker spotlights the career of award-winning entertainer Debbie Allen and follows her group of young dancers as they prepare for Allen’s annual “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” production.

KIDS & FAMILY

Alien Xmas

Premieres: Nov. 20

Official description: "When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth's gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world."

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Premieres: Nov. 24

Official description: "Huttsgalor's favorite winter festival is finally here! But will some ice-breathing dragons put a frost on everyone’s fun."

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Premieres: Nov. 27

Official description: "When a snow plow, who has an uncanny resemblance to Santa, crashes in the Carson's yard, Cory must remind him who he is in order to save Christmas."

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Premieres: Nov. 29

Official description: "It’s winter in the big city and everyone is excited to celebrate the holidays! When Poppy decides to throw a holiday party for Sully, the Wonderoos learn that there are lots of different holidays and ways to celebrate!

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Premieres: Dec. 1

Official description: "Angela's Christmas Wish is a heart-warming tale of a determined little girl who sets out to reunite her family in time for Christmas. Based on characters from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt, it is a tender and funny story about the importance of family and togetherness."

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Premieres: Dec. 3

Official description: "When Barry the Berry Bear doesn't show up to deliver the traditional Blunderberry Cakes on Blunderberry Day Eve, the Fix-It Force kicks it into high gear to save the town's most magical holiday!"

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas

Premieres: Dec. 4

Official description: "George and Harold love Christmas, but they feel like it could use some upgrades. So they make a comic about a new version of the holiday: BLISSMAS. Instead of red bows, laser shows! Instead of ugly sweaters, cool capes! Instead of decorating trees, creating tree-bots! The boys take Melvin’s time toad back to convince Santa to incorporate some of their ideas to his new holiday. But they come back to the present to find that their plan didn’t work quite how they’d hoped. George and Harold realize they need to help Santa remember the true meaning of Christmas before it’s gone forever!"

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

Premieres: Dec. 5

Official description: "Mandy Mail must deliver a load of late Christmas letters to the North Pole, then all the trains join in to help Santa deliver the presents during a big storm."

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

Premieres: Dec. 8

Official description: "When GrrBus takes Sami, Zane, Olive and Rocky on a field trip to the North Pole, they accidentally cause a catastrophe at Santa's workshop - and it's up to the eight older Super Monsters to come to the rescue and save Christmas!"

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

Premieres: Dec. 9

Official description: "A holly, jolly gathering takes a strange turn when Ashley bumps her head and gets a glimpse of her near-distant future with Tío, Tad, Stick and Brooke."

The Big Show Show: Christmas

Premieres: Dec. 9

Official description: "When Big Show gets injured Cassy has to fill his big shoes in the hopes of winning the neighborhood Christmas competition. Meanwhile JJ, Mandy and Lola are sent on a scavenger hunt for presents only to discover spending time together might be the best gift of all."

A Trash Truck Christmas

Premieres: Dec. 11

Official description: "When Hank finds out that Trash Truck doesn’t know what Christmas is, he sets out to show him and their friends what the magical holiday is all about. And luckily for Santa, the friends are up to speed just in time to help save Christmas."