The astrophysicist's belated Barbenheimer viewing left him with some interesting conclusions.

Neil deGrasse Tyson uses science to find Barbie Land in the real world

Neil deGrasse Tyson has earned a reputation as social media's foremost movie ruiner/movie science explainer. Fortunately for anyone hoping to book a trip to Barbie Land, deGrasse Tyson took in a belated Barbenheimer this week.

He shared interesting history around Oppenheimer and U.S. nuclear tests but brought more than history to his take on Barbie. The astrophysicist observed the film's sun, moon, and flora in an attempt to triangulate the location of the pink wonderland.

Neil deGrasse Tyson, Barbie Movie Neil deGrasse Tyson and Barbie | Credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty; Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

"In @BarbietheMovie, the moon's orientation places Barbie World between 20 and 40 [degrees] north latitude on the Earth," deGrasse Tyson wrote. That places it roughly somewhere between the lower half of the U.S. and the northern half of Mexico.

"Palm trees further constrain latitude between 20 and 30 [degrees]," he continues. That narrows the potential Barbie World locations to West Texas, the U.S. Gulf Coast, and northern Mexico.

"The sun and moon," he concludes, "rose and set over the ocean. If it's in the U.S., Barbie World lands somewhere in the Florida Keys."

Warner Bros. didn't respond to a request for comment from EW. However, director Greta Gerwig and her team told Architectural Digest that the design was inspired by midcentury modernism in Palm Springs.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.