Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who co-wrote the original National Treasure movies, also confirm the films' director, Jon Turteltaub, is developing the third installment.

Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, the duo who co-wrote the first two National Treasure movies and created the Disney+ National Treasure: Edge of History series, tell EW they are not involved in the franchise's third big-screen installment.

"JB Films is actively working on developing a third movie," Marianne said in an interview for Edge of History, referring to Jerry Bruckheimer's production company Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

"We can't wait." Cormac added. "We would be very happy."

When asked if they are part of the new movie, which is now in development nearly 15 years after the sequel hit theaters, the pair said they are not (for now).

"We were very much focused on the show [Edge of History], so we haven't talked to anyone," Cormac said. "We talked to Jon. We text Jon Turteltaub, who is the director, and he's developing it." Turteltaub directed 2004's National Treasure and 2007's National Treasure: Book of Secrets.

However, Cormac said, "We're there if they need us," before adding, "But we know that they can get it done."

Bruckheimer told ComicBook.com in August that his team was "working on the script right now" and that he hoped to get it into the hands of actor Nicolas Cage "shortly" for approval. "Hopefully [Cage] likes it, but it's really good," he said.

Cage led the first two National Treasure movies, playing Ben Gates, a history nerd and treasure seeker with a penchant for finding the rarest riches from U.S. history. Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, and Harvey Keitel also starred in the films.

The Wibberleys told EW they were in various stages of discussions to secure Cage, Kruger, and some of the other franchise favorites for National Treasure: Edge of History, but it didn't work out. But Bartha and Keitel do make returns for the upcoming series, which premieres this December on Disney+.

"We would love to bring any of the other veterans if we get another season," Cormac said. "We have roles for all of them."

In a separate interview with EW out of the Toronto International Film Festival, Cage hinted that more family-friendly movies could be in his future after the recent birth of his daughter.

"I want to make some movies that will bring a smile to her face and some laughter, absolutely," he said. "Some more animated movies, perhaps. Show her some Croods 1, Croods 2, maybe some other ones." Maybe... National Treasure?

