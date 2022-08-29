On Sept. 3, movie theaters across the country will be slashing prices.

Now that's what we call a deal!

Theaters across the nation will be selling movie tickets for just $3 to celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3.

According to the website for film fans' favorite new holiday, the $3 price point counts for all movies, all showtimes, and all formats in participating theaters, meaning, you could watch an IMAX or 3D movie, in a theater with the reclining chairs, at 8 p.m. on a Saturday all for just $3.

It's wise to check your local theater to make sure they're taking part, but according to the Associated Press, most major chains are participating, including Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, and AMC, with more than 30,000 screens taking part nationwide.

The fresh lineup of movies hitting theaters this weekend includes the Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown-led comedy, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul, which lampoons for-profit evangelicalism; Gigi & Nate, a true coming-of-age story about a boy and his service monkey (yes, that's a thing); indie war film, Burial, about a group of Russian soldiers hunting for Hitler during WWII; and the French film, Peter von Kant, an adaptation of the German play, The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022) Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022) Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.' | Credit: Focus Features

There's also a good chance that summer's big blockbusters will also still be screening, including Top Gun: Maverick and Minions: The Rise of Gru.

The best part of National Cinema Day is that, after paying just $3 dollars for the movie, we won't feel so bad spending $15 on that gallon-sized cup of soda. Cheers!

