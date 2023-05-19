The braid may be gone, but Padmé and Anakin's romance lives on forever.

Natalie Portman stole — then lost — one of Anakin's padawan braids from Attack of the Clones

As Senator Padmé Amidala, Natalie Portman had, without a doubt, access to some of the best clothes in Star Wars history: great gowns, beautiful gowns, glittering silver capes, that unforgettable Geonosis battle gear. And yet, the item she ended up stealing from the set of Attack of the Clones might be one of the galaxy far, far away's most controversial fashion choices.

"From the second one, I took one of Anakin's braids," the actress said in a recent interview for GQ's "Actually Me" series. "He had that little braid hanging down."

Hayden Christensen, who starred as Anakin, sported two braids in the film that were used to show his character's rank as a padawan within the Jedi Order. Had Anakin become a Jedi Knight — and, you know, not Darth Vader — the braids would have been cut off to designate his new rank.

In true Jedi spirit, Portman shared that she only held onto the braid for a period of time before she, too, let it go. "Then I lost it," she explained. "So that's not very helpful."

Portman, presumably, kept the braid as a way to remember Padme and Anakin's romance throughout the sequel. The pair, who first meet as children, fall in love over the course of Attack of the Clones and secretly get married by the end of the film.

During the video, Portman also reflected on her character's "amazing" wardrobe, particularly the lilac visitation dress she wore in The Phantom Menace. "This one is pretty incredible," she said. "It's got such, kind of, Japanese elements."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5886234f) Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman Star Wars Episode II - Attack Of The Clones - 2002 Director: George Lucas Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox USA Scene Still Scifi Episode II / 2 Star wars: Episode II - L'attaque des clones Hayden Christensen and Natalie Portman in 'Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones' | Credit: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Portman got a second chance to sport one of her iconic Star Wars ensembles when she basically recreated her entire filmography on The Late Late Show last month.

Alongside host James Corden, she donned a bright red cape and an oversize Padme wig as they sped through the trilogy, reenacting Anakin and Padme's first meeting in The Phantom Menace, their battle on Geonosis in Attack of the Clones, and their dramatic confrontation in Revenge of the Sith.

