From Florida to the future! EW has confirmed that Moonlight costars Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali are reuniting for a new original film from Apple TV+ titled Swan Song. Deadline was first to report the news.

Harris and Ali previously appeared in director Barry Jenkins' acclaimed 2016 film about the life of a gay black man told across three different periods in his life, but they played somewhat opposing figures.

Harris' Paula was the drug-addicted mother of Chiron (Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes) while Ali's Juan was a surrogate father figure who gave young Chiron a home away from home. Harris was nominated for an Academy Award for the film while Ali took home Best Supporting Actor for the production in 2017.

This time, they'll be a lot closer. Swan Song is described as "a genre-bending drama set in the near future that explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love." Harris plays Poppy, the wife and true soulmate of Milo (Ali).

Swan Song will be written and directed by Benjamin Cleary, himself an Oscar winner for his 2015 short film Stutterer. Clearly, this film will have some golden pedigree.