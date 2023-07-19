Pegg and Gaiman are joined by Christopher Lloyd and Minnie Driver in the surreal new film based on a (partially) true story.

Ever heard a mongoose talk? The Irving family was convinced they had, and told anyone who would listen in 1930s Britain that their farmhouse on the Isle of Man was inhabited by an animal named Gef. This phenomenon attracted the attention of various psychic investigators, which will be dramatized in the new film Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose.

EW can exclusively reveal the trailer ahead of its premiere at San Diego Comic-Con later this week.

For such a surreal story, Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose boasts an all-star cast. Simon Pegg stars as the titular psychic detective, who comes to investigate whether this mongoose really can communicate. The film also features Minnie Driver as Nandor's friend/assistant Anne, Christopher Lloyd as fellow paranormal investigator Dr. Harry Price, and Neil Gaiman as... well, the voice of the mongoose.

Nandor Fodor And The Talking Mongoose. Credit - Saban Films/Paramount Pictures. The poster for 'Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose' | Credit: Saban Films/Paramount Pictures

As seen in the trailer, the more time they spend on the Isle of Man, the more Nandor becomes convinced that the townspeople are lying about Gef, of whom it's hard to catch a glimpse. Anne, meanwhile, starts to believe that he might be real.

Pegg recently co-starred in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, reprising his supporting role as IMF agent Benji Dunn. Nandor Fodor marks his first lead role in some time.

Gaiman is a bestselling author known for writing novels like American Gods and comics like The Sandman, but he also has a distinct voice and narrates The Sandman audiobook adaptations on Audible.

Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose will be released in theaters Sep. 1. Watch the trailer above.

