The director, who is the mastermind behind rom-com classics like 2006's The Holiday and 2003's Something's Gotta Give, confirmed the currently stalled project's title and teased a hint about its storyline in an Instagram post on Saturday.

"There's been a lot written about my new film," Meyers wrote. "Here's one thing I can easily clear up — and that's the title — Paris Paramount. It's from a quote by the brilliant and elegant comedy director (dare I say creator of the romantic comedy) Ernst Lubitsch."

She added, "The movie is about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do. As always, Lubitsch said it best."

Alongside her caption, Meyers shared a quote from the German director, which read, "I've been to Paris, France, and I've been to Paris, Paramount, and frankly, I prefer Paris, Paramount."

In the comments section of her post, authors Ina Garten, Gary Janetti, and Danny Pellegrino shared their support for Meyer's film, with Pellegrino noting, "We will be watching wherever it ends up!"

Meyers and Netflix were unable to come to an agreement over the budget for the film, which would have marked Meyers' first feature-length directing project in nearly a decade, per The Hollywood Reporter. In the days following the split, Deadline reported that Warner Bros. has expressed interest in acquiring the project, which Meyers will write, produce, and direct.

Meyers' departure from the streaming service comes just weeks after the director seemed to confirm rumors that Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Penélope Cruz, and Michael Fassbender were in talks to star in the film. It is unclear, however, whether the actors will appear in it now given its recent shakeup.

On March 8, Meyers posted a screenshot of a Google search that featured an article about the potential casting alongside the words, "Scarlett Johansson to direct Nancy Meyers for Netflix." She teasingly captioned the post, "Google, you're so close."

