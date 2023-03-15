Nancy Meyers' big-budget rom-com dead at Netflix

The film known as Paris Paramount was shaping up to be a star-studded affair.

Nancy Meyers and Netflix are going their separate ways.

The star-studded romantic comedy that was intended to be Meyers' first feature-length directing project in almost a decade is no longer moving forward at the streaming service, EW has confirmed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two sides couldn't agree on a budget for the high-profile project, with Meyers asking for at least $150 million and Netflix drawing the line at $130 million. Even the latter figure would have put it among the most expensive rom-coms ever made.

News of the film's implosion comes on the heels of reports that Scarlett Johansson, Owen Wilson, Penelope Cruz, and Michael Fassbender were in talks to star.

Netflix declined to comment. A representative for Meyers didn't immediately respond to request for comment Tuesday evening.

Originally announced last April, Meyers' movie is said to be a semi-autobiographical tale about two filmmakers who fall in and out of love while working together and once again cross paths in Hollywood. Meyers was to write, direct, and produce the project, which has been known as Paris Paramount (though it's unclear if that's the official title, a working title, or a code name).

Meyers' previous credits include The Holiday, The Parent Trap, Something's Gotta Give, and The Intern.

