Styles stars as Tom, a closeted police officer who longs for another man while pursuing a heterosexual relationship with a schoolteacher.

Harry Styles and David Dawson are getting hot and heavy in the first teaser trailer for gay romance My Policeman.

Amazon dropped the first footage of their fall 2022 drama, about a closeted gay police officer (Styles' Tom), who sparks a relationship with a handsome museum curator (Dawson's Patrick), while also feeling the societal pressures of 1950s Britain to settle down with a woman — in his case, a schoolteacher played by The Crown's Emma Corrin. It's quite the love triangle.

"So how does it make you feel?" Patrick asks Tom as the pair observe a painting at his museum. Homosexuality was illegal at this time in history, so the two have to be careful not to expose their affair.

"You can sense the waves," Tom replies. "You know how strong they are, like swimming in rough surf."

You hear the two men trading off lines. "You feel they could crush you or take you under," Patrick says, picking up Tom's veiled critique. "You just have to let it take hold of you."

Gina McKee, Linus Roache, and Rupert Everett also star in the film, which follows the three characters in the 1950s and years later in the 1990s. Roache and Everett play older versions of Tom and Patrick, respectively, while McKee takes over Corrin's Marion in the later timeline.

The teaser features flashes of their intermingled lives. In their older age, the trio are still reeling from longing and regret, but they find one last chance to repair the damage from their past.

Director Michael Grandage wrapped filming on My Policeman, based on author Bethan Roberts' 2012 book, with his stars in Venice back in June of last year. The movie will now open in theaters on Oct. 21 and arrive on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform Nov. 4.

Watch the teaser trailer above.

