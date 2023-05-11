NIa Vardalos, John Corbett, Andrea Martin, and more reprise their roles from the beloved first two films for a very special family reunion.

Opa! The trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is here and this time the family's off to Greece

It's been more than 20 years since we first met the loud and loving Portokalos family, as first introduced by writer Nia Vardalos in her Oscar-nominated script for 2002's My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

Following 2016's My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, Vardalos and the fam are back for a trip to Greece to honor their late patriarch, Gus, played by Michael Constantine, who himself passed in 2020.

BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3 The cast of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' | Credit: Focus Features

In the trailer (below), Toula (Vardalos) intends to honor her father's final wish: for the entire family to visit his childhood village and reconnect with their roots. Next thing you know, we've got a full-blown family reunion and the gang's all here to partake in the festivities. Love might also be in the Greek air as Toula and Ian's daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris) apparently ghosted young Aristotle (Elias Kacavas), who also happens to be going to Greece.

The film is dedicated to Constantine, who gave Vardalos his support for a third film before he passed.

"He had told me he wouldn't be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on," Vardalos had previously shared on Instagram. "I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael's decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon."

In addition to writing the script, Vardalos also stepped in to direct this third installment in the franchise, which, like the first two, is produced by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 will be hitting theaters Sept. 8.

