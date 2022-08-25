We compel you to watch the trailer for '80s-set horror-comedy My Best Friend's Exorcism

In the 1988-set horror-comedy, My Best Friend's Exorcism (the trailer for which you can exclusively watch above) Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller play high school pals Abby and Gretchen, respectively, whose relationship is tested by supernatural forces.

"The film focuses on Abby and Gretchen, who are best friends, and on a night at a friend's parents' cabin, they go off for a walk, they end up in a strange building in the woods," says director Damon Thomas whose film is based on the 2016 novel by Grady Hendrix. "Something bad happens and Gretchen from then on starts to act strangely."

Abby is clued-in to the possibility that supernatural forces might be at work by an evangelical Christian wrestler played by Christopher Lowell.

My Best Friend's Exorcism 'My Best Friend's Exorcism' | Credit: Eliza Morse/Prime Video

"He says, 'Your friend is possessed,' and it goes from there," says Thomas. "But it kind of parallels with every teenager's journey through school, because that is also as haunting as being possessed. So there's those parallel themes that run through the film."

The director reveals that casting the two leads for the Atlanta-shot movie was, on the one hand, devilishly easy and, on the other, hell-a difficult.

My Best Friend's Exorcism Credit: Eliza Morse/Prime Video

"Elsie Fisher was in a great film titled Eighth Grade and she was very much in our minds right at the beginning," says Thomas. "She's a very naturalistic actor; she feels very real, and she's the anchor point of the movie in terms of, she's the audience's POV. I saw many, many, many auditions for Gretchen because you need to have someone who is the natural leader of the pack but also can 'go there' during the possession and really play those genre beats. I thought Amiah was brilliant. And she was scary on a Zoom!"

My Best Friend's Exorcism, written by Jenna Lamia, also stars Cathy Ang and Rachel Ogechi Kanu. It will be available to watch on Prime Video from Sept. 30. Exclusively, see the film's trailer above.

