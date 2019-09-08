See Kristen Stewart, Eddie Murphy, and more at EW's Must List Party at TIFF 2019

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
There was no shortage of star power at Entertainment Weekly’s Must List Party held on Saturday night at the Thompson Hotel in celebration of the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival. Eddie Murphy, Kristen Stewart, and Jamie Lee Curtis were among the guests who attended the soirée sponsored by Netflix and Casamigos. Check out the party pics!
Kristen Stewart and Taika Waititi
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Michael B. Jordon and Jamie Foxx
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Constance Wu
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Chris Evans and Robert Pattinson
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Riz Ahmed
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Entertainment Weekly editor in chief JD Heyman, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Don Johnson
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Edward Norton, Shauna Robertson, and Jason Segel
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Kristen Stewart
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Willem Dafoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Zazie Beetz
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Beanie Feldstein
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Pedro Almodóvar and Antonio Banderas
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Chloe Bennet
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
JD Heyman and Eddie Murphy
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Alfie Allen
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Rob Morgan, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Karan Kendrick
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Jaeden Martell
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Don Johnson
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Madeline Brewer
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Don Johnson
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Jamie Lee Curtis and JD Heyman
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Robert Pattinson
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Keegan-Michael Key and O'Shea Jackson Jr.
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Nick Basta
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
LaMonica Garrett
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Cynthia Erivo, and Zackary Momoh
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Shamier Anderson
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Key, and Jamie Lee Curtis
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Denis O'Hare
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Ana de Armas
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Stephen Merchant
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Rob Morgan
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Lorene Scafaria
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
O'Shea Jackson Jr.
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Thomasin McKenzie
Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Key
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
