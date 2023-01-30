There's a Murder Mystery 2 trailer, so we have to ask ourselves: Where did Adam Sandler want to travel on the company dime?

The actor's words from 2014 routinely come back to haunt him with each project he puts out. He famously told Jimmy Kimmel that he basically chooses which movies he wants to do based on where they're shooting. It started with 50 First Dates, which took him to Hawaii. "I've been doing it ever since," he said.

Murder Mystery 2 Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler return as the Spitzes in 'Murder Mystery 2.' | Credit: Scott Yamano/Netflix

So now it's 2023 and it looks like Murder Mystery 2 has taken him and costar Jennifer Aniston to Paris, France.

The sequel to 2019's Murder Mystery, a surprise hit for Netflix, sees Aniston's Audrey Spitz and Sandler's Nick Spitz starting their own private eye agency, which isn't going as well as they'd hoped. They think they can take a break from reality when their pal, the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), invites the pair to his wedding on his private island.

Things take a turn when someone is killed and the Maharaja is kidnapped, turning everyone into a suspect — which could be good for the Spitz's business.

The film hits Netflix March 31. Watch the trailer above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: