Here's your first look at the Munsters movie reboot stars and the newly built family home

We're two weeks away from Halloween, and what better way to celebrate than with everyone's favorite monster family?

On Monday, singer and filmmaker Rob Zombie officially unveiled a first look at the cast of The Munsters, which includes Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster.

"Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS!," Zombie wrote on Instagram. "Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane."

As Zombie captioned, the photo shows the three main characters sitting in chairs in front of their iconic homestead, decked out in full costume and makeup. The upcoming film adaptation is the latest in numerous reboot and movie sequel attempts that have materialized over the years. Until now, Zombie — who is no stranger to directing horror films (his resume includes House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil's Rejects, and 2007's Halloween) — has been keeping most of the plot and casting details under wraps save for some behind-the-scenes Instagram posts.

The Munsters Reboot Jeff Daniels Phillips as Herman Munster in Rob Zombie's "The Munsters" movie. | Credit: Universal Studios

The Munsters Reboot Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster in Rob Zombie's "The Munsters" reboot. | Credit: Universal Studios

The Munsters Reboot Dan Roebuck as Grandpa Munster in Rob Zombie's "The Munsters" movie. | Credit: Universal Studios

Back in August, he teased the beginning of construction on Mockingbird Lane.

Between a post showing off practical effect prosthetics and the newly released image, it seems like the veteran filmmaker will be staying true to the 1960's aesthetic that made the original series so popular. Though it is 2021, so we're bound to have some modern twists and turns in this Munster story...

