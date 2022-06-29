The cast of the Zombie-directed film also includes Jeff Daniel Phillips, Sheri Moon Zombie, and Daniel Roebuck.

Original Munsters star Butch Patrick to play the Tin Can Man in Rob Zombie's reboot

Rob Zombie has announced that Butch Patrick will appear in the director's big-screen version of The Munsters. Patrick played the child werewolf Eddie Munster on the original '60s TV show. Zombie has cast the actor as the Tin Can man, a robot built by Eddie on the series.

"Where's Eddie you ask?" Zombie wrote on Instagram, revealing the news. "Well, I'll tell you! My good buddy Butch Patrick is now in THE MUNSTERS as THE TIN CAN MAN. I am thrilled to have another original Munster in my new film. Get ready for some robot fun!"

Zombie's film stars Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster, and Daniel Roebuck as Grandpa.

"I wanted to cast people that had worked together a lot," Zombie, who shot the film in Hungary, told EW earlier this year. "I couldn't risk getting on set in Budapest and going, my leads aren't getting along, they have no chemistry. So that's why I chose the cast I chose. Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie and Daniel Roebuck, they work together a lot and I knew they would just fall right into it."

The cast also includes Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake, Catherine Schell, Sylvester McCoy, and Cassandra Petersen (a.k.a. "Elvira"), who plays real estate agent Barbara Carr.

"We've been friends with Cassandra for I don't even know how long," said Zombie. "She was at our wedding; she was at Sheri's shower. We've been friends with her for at least 25 years. So that was another good person that could come in and fit right in, totally familiar."

The Munsters will be released this fall by Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production arm of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

