Watch Yifei Liu defy gravity in this action-packed Mulan sneak peek

Only one woman can save the emperor and bring honor to us all — and EW has an exclusive look at her in action.

In this sneak peek at Disney's live-action Mulan remake, Yifei Liu's titular heroine and her compatriots are facing down the fearsome army of Bori Khan (Jason Scott Lee). Mulan's friend Honghui (Yosan An) urges her to leave the fight to them because she has a greater responsibility: to get to the emperor and save his life. But first, she has to get through the hordes of attackers with a little martial arts magic.

Liu actually sustained a minor injury while performing this scene, and told EW it was the toughest stunt of the numerous ones she executed in the film (she performed about 90 percent of her own stunts). "It's against gravity, so you have to learn how to walk," Liu says. "It's not like you can just naturally walk or run. You have to knee-slide, and then with all the beams on the wall, I actually hit one of the beams. Thank God I had knee pads on — the hard-shell ones — because when I did the knee-slide I went too far. I smashed into the beam on the wall."

Despite the accident, Liu powered through the scene. "They didn't get the shot and they said maybe we should save it for tomorrow," she recalls. "But I felt like if I waited until tomorrow, I didn't know if I could still do it. The bruise always comes afterwards. I iced it, we came back, and we got the shot."

Mulan premieres Sept. 4 on Disney+ at an additional cost. Watch the video above for more.

(Video courtesy of Disney)

