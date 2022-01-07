On the show's latest episode, Dylan Minnette walks fans through the Prescott pad — and dishes on the fifth film's new set of rules for unmasking the killer.

MTV Cribs to tour the original Scream house, where all the murderous magic happened

Are you ready to see where the (murderous) magic happened? EW can reveal that MTV Cribs will teach fans "the rules" of maintaining a humble horror abode with a special tour of the iconic Prescott house, the backdrop for most of the original Scream's bloody action. The episode arrives ahead of the pad's return in the movie's fifth franchise entry, out Jan. 14.

In our exclusive clip from the special edition of the show below, Scream 5 actor Dylan Minnette — who plays Wes Hicks, son of Marley Shelton's returning policewoman, Judy Hicks, from Scream 4 — strolls through the Prescotts' legendary living room, where Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) first explained to fellow teens how to survive a slasher flick in Wes Craven's 1996 classic.

"In the new one, there are some added rules," Minnette says before opening the door to the kitchen, where the true killers behind the infamous Ghostface mask were revealed in the first movie. "Never trust the love interest; the motive is always connected to the past; and, No. 3, the first victim is always a part of a friend group that the killer is a part of. Don't say I didn't warn you!"

The fifth Scream film reunites stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, all of whom have reprised their roles throughout the series.

"It was a wildly anxiety-producing situation," director Tyler Gillett, who helmed the film with his Ready or Not collaborator Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, previously told EW. "They were not disposable roles; they were very, very important and the heartbeat of what was great about the script. We couldn't imagine the movie without any of them, and so not having that perfectly locked in right off the bat was definitely scary."

The new Scream edition of the docuseries rolls out during the network's block of memorable MTV Cribs episodes from the past beginning Monday, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before the fifth Scream flick slashes through theaters Jan. 14.

