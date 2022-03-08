Mrs. Doubtfire just hit Paris Fashion Week with a run-by fruiting

Transformation artist Alexis Stone had our hearts melting like a snow cone in Phoenix with her dazzling Mrs. Doubtfire drag getup inspired by Robin Williams' iconic character.

Transformative artist Alexis Stone will have your heart melting like a snow cone in Phoenix after she hit 2022 Paris Fashion Week serving full Mrs. Doubtfire realness.

In attendance at the Balenciaga Fall 2022 show over the weekend, Stone paid tribute to Robin Williams' beloved 1993 family film — in which the comedian plays a struggling, divorced actor who disguises himself as a British nanny to be closer to his children — in a Balenciaga floral frock (definitely not the one Sally Field's Miranda Hillard wore to her aunt's funeral... in 1976), facial prosthetics, a gray-haired wig, and thigh-high silver boots.

Stone was invited to watch Balenciaga's show by the brand's creative director, Demna Gvsalia, after previously sporting artistic drag inspired by the movie across her various social channels. Earlier, Stone worked with Balenciaga on a 2021 documentary, 27, directed by herself and Liam Heely, which highlighted her affinity for Mrs. Doubtfire's aesthetic.

Stone later released a video chronicling her transformation into the iconic character for the 2022 show, which involved lengthy application of facial prosthetics for all of her looks, as well as a padded suit — like the one Williams wears in the film — underneath her dress.

"Nothing screams Mrs. Doubtfire more than Balenciaga florals and we had it with a really iconic pair of chrome silver boots," Stone told Paper. "In Demna's own words, Doubtfire and Balenciaga need no further explanation. Simply iconic."

Stone also recalled that, at the show, "Kim [Kardashian] had a little giggle when she brushed past me and had a little double-take" when she saw her.

The artist later shared a hilarious video of herself strutting through the streets of Paris, with passersby visibly stunned in the background.

See more photos of Alexis as Mrs. Doubtfire below.

Mrs. Doubtfire at Paris Fashion Week Alexis Stone as Mrs. Doubtfire at Paris Fashion Week. | Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Mrs. Doubtfire at Paris Fashion Week Alexis Stone says "Helloooooo" to fans while dressed as Mrs. Doubtfire outside the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week. | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Mrs. Doubtfire at Paris Fashion Week Alexis Stone underwent a lengthy application of prosthetics to transform into Mrs. Doubtfire. | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

