Hollywood taking care of its own: 100 years of the Motion Picture & Television Fund

But industry changes haven't stopped MPTF from helping those like Alex Aguilar Jr., a member of Local 724 who works in construction on sets. Aguilar, 45, went months without work during the 2007 writers' strike. Reduced to selling his car to pay his mortgage and buy groceries while his pregnant wife was on bed rest, Aguilar was directed to MPTF by a friend. "Imagine that someone just pays your bills, all your bills, for two months," he marvels. "At this point we were already behind two, three months on our mortgage — and they basically gave me a bunch of money and I never had to pay it back." The assistance from MPTF allowed him to stay afloat until the strike ended, and Aguilar now volunteers on multiple MPTF committees.