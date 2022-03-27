Classic capers from the 2000s to watch if you loved The Lost City
The Lost City (2022 movie)
When The Lost City lands in theaters this Friday, it might feel a little like a time capsule; does anyone even really make capers anymore?
With its international settings and outsized hijinks, City — starring Sandra Bullock as a washed-up romance novelist, Channing Tatum as her dim cover-model muse, and Brad Pitt as a freelance mercenary with exceptionally good hair — echoes '80s classics like Romancing the Stone and Indiana Jones. But there's also a handful of more recent releases from the last decade-plus that fill that fun-shaped hole, if you're looking; not great cinema, maybe, but sometimes two hours of stars and shenanigans are enough.
Below, check out six more picks if you're in the mood for A-list tomfoolery.
The Brothers Bloom (2008)
There's a heavy whiff of Wes Anderson in Bloom, but Rian Johnson's loopy picaresque of two con-men brothers (Mark Ruffalo and Adrien Brody) who meet their match in a would-be mark named Penelope (Rachel Weisz) is brighter and bloodier than that, bouncing on a steamer ship from Berlin to Prague, Montenegro to Mexico and back again. It all goes on a little too long, but the set pieces are supremely fun, and Rinko Kikuchi gives one of the great silent performances as a nearly-mute explosives expert with a real flair for hard stares and nitroglycerin. It's also a solid preview of the giddy ensemble tricks Johnson would perfect in future films like Knives Out; look for cameos from the late Oscar winner Maximilian Schell to an uncredited Joseph Gordon Levitt, and a chatty voiceover by legendary magician Ricky Jay. (Currently streaming for free on YouTube)
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
It sounds like bad Hollywood MadLibs: Guy Ritchie reworking a camp 1960s TV show into a Cold War caper about old Nazis, nuclear weapons, and tiny boats that go very very fast, starring Henry Cavill, Alicia Vikander, and Armie Hammer. (Yes, that's an early Elizabeth Debicki as the willowy femme fatale). But the wardrobe is predictably bananas, the locations internationally luxe, and the actors basically seem like they're having a ball. (Whatever his trespasses, Hammer's Boris-and-Natasha accent is a thing to behold). In its best moments — a Bond-style showdown on an island fortress, a drunken tango–slash–wrestling match in a hotel suite — it's so giddy and fizzy and fun, the plot holes and draggier bits are forgiven. (Available on most streamers for $3.99)
The Nice Guys (2016)
Holland March (Ryan Gosling) is a struggling private investigator with an impressive mustache and a moderate-to-severe drinking problem in circa 1977-Los Angeles; Jack Healy (Russell Crowe) is a gruff enforcer who basically beats people up for money if the price is right. Their client list converges when a porn star named Misty Mountains shows up dead, and too many people connected to her last film start to follow. Director Shane Black (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3) revels in the sun-bleached American Hustle of his setting, and actors from Kim Basinger to Matt Bomer show up in supporting roles. Angourie Rice, later of Mare of Easttown and the Spider-Man franchise, is a standout as Holland's too-wise tween daughter, but the real treat is watching two heavyweights like Gosling and Crowe go all-in on the sheer buddy-comedy absurdity of it all. (Free on Hulu)
American Made (2017)
After 2014's clever, underappreciated time-loop thriller Edge of Tomorrow, director Doug Liman (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, The Bourne Identity) reunited with Tom Cruise on the real-life story of Barry Seal, a TWA pilot recruited to act as a courier between the CIA and General Manuel Noriega of Panama in the late 1970s. The Medellin cartel decides Barry can be useful to them too, and soon have him transporting cocaine just as conspicuous consumption in the United States is hitting its pre-Just Say No peak. Enter the DEA, FBI, ATF, and assorted other acronyms, plus Jesse Plemons as a down-home sheriff — and a plot so full of ridiculous turns, it would never fly if it wasn't all (more or less) true. (Streaming on Hulu Premium)
The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)
Aubrey (Mila Kunis) is just a girl on the cusp of 30 in Los Angeles with a manic best friend, Morgan (Kate McKinnon), a checkout job at a store that looks a lot like Trader Joe's, and a boyfriend (Justin Theroux) who basically breaks up with her over text. When it turns out that he's actually a CIA operative, not a podcaster — and that a lot of Very Bad People are after something he left behind — Aubrey and Morgan jump on a flight to Vienna to DIY their own spy games, even though between them they can barely bag groceries. Various madcap buffooneries ensue, not limited to elaborate street-chase scenes (so many cobblestones!), a crucial vagina flash drive, and one bruising fight on a trapeze. It's all complete nonsense, and yet you still kinda wish Kunis and McKinnon would make at least three sequels. (Free on Peacock)
Game Night (2018)
Like The Nice Guys, this one doesn't really travel, but it makes up for it in pure, frenzied silliness: Max (Jason Bateman) and Annie (Rachel McAdams) are a Georgia couple who live for their little game nights with friends (Billy Magnussen, Sharon Horgan, and New Girl's Lamorne Morris among them). But when Max's bullying older brother (Kyle Chandler) offers to up the stakes with an interactive role-play, things get messy remarkably fast. Enter several first-degree felonies, a Fabergé egg, and Jesse Plemons as an eerie neighbor who really loves his West Highland terrier. Also, some of the most creative deaths this side of the Darwin Awards. (Available on most streamers for $3.99)
