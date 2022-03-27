Classic capers from the 2000s to watch if you loved The Lost City

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Aubrey (Mila Kunis) is just a girl on the cusp of 30 in Los Angeles with a manic best friend, Morgan (Kate McKinnon), a checkout job at a store that looks a lot like Trader Joe's, and a boyfriend (Justin Theroux) who basically breaks up with her over text. When it turns out that he's actually a CIA operative, not a podcaster — and that a lot of Very Bad People are after something he left behind — Aubrey and Morgan jump on a flight to Vienna to DIY their own spy games, even though between them they can barely bag groceries. Various madcap buffooneries ensue, not limited to elaborate street-chase scenes (so many cobblestones!), a crucial vagina flash drive, and one bruising fight on a trapeze. It's all complete nonsense, and yet you still kinda wish Kunis and McKinnon would make at least three sequels. (Free on Peacock)