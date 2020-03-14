It’s your last chance to watch Dark Knight, Charlie's Angels and these other movies on Netflix

Image zoom Warner Bros.; Columbia Pictures; Andrew Cooper/Miramax

Stuck in quarantine for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus? Is social distancing already driving you crazy only a few days in without human contact? Have no fear, Netflix is here!

There are obviously a ton of great movies and TV shows to watch on the streaming service from the comfort of your own couch — meaning you don't need to risk getting COVID-19 in the name of entertainment. But with the plethora of great titles to choose from, where does one even start? First things first: wash your hands. We'll wait for 20 seconds. Done? Good.

Next, check out EW's list of what to quaran-stream if you're staying in to avoid coronavirus. Missing sports in light of the NBA, MLB, and NHL seasons getting suspended, March Madness getting canceled, and events like the Masters being indefinitely postponed? Here's a list of all the best sports movies to stream while the leagues are shut down. And here's everything you can watch on TV this weekend, including some binge recommendations, to keep you entertained.

But if you have no idea what to watch on Netflix, let us help you out! Luckily there's a whole list of movie titles that are about to leave the streaming service at the end of this month, from superheroes and musicals to rom-coms, horror, and fantasy. There's really something for everyone, and there's no better time than now to watch the following 15 movies before they leave Netflix on March 30:

Batman Begins

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Death at a Funeral

Hairspray

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New York Minute

P.S. I Love You

Paranormal Activity

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Wild Wild West

Stay healthy and happy streaming!

