See 18 photos from 2019's most anticipated movies

Seija Rankin
December 21, 2018 at 02:16 PM EST
Stars: Matthew Goode, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Harry Haddon-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hughe Bonneville, Michael Fox

Release Date: September 20
Downton Abbey

Stars: Matthew Goode, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Harry Haddon-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hughe Bonneville, Michael Fox

Release Date: September 20

Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features
Stars: Matthew Goode, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Harry Haddon-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hughe Bonneville, Michael Fox

Release Date: September 20
Downton Abbey

Stars: Matthew Goode, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Harry Haddon-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hughe Bonneville, Michael Fox

Release Date: September 20

Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features
Stars: Matthew Goode, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Harry Haddon-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hughe Bonneville, Michael Fox

Release Date: September 20
Downton Abbey

Stars: Matthew Goode, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Harry Haddon-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hughe Bonneville, Michael Fox

Release Date: September 20

Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features
Stars: Matthew Goode, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Harry Haddon-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hughe Bonneville, Michael Fox

Release Date: September 20
Downton Abbey

Stars: Matthew Goode, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Harry Haddon-Paton, Laura Carmichael, Hughe Bonneville, Michael Fox

Release Date: September 20

Jaap Buitendijk/Focus Features
Stars: Mena Massoud, Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad

Release Date: May 24

Check out more details about the movie here.
Aladdin

Stars: Mena Massoud, Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad

Release Date: May 24

Check out more details about the movie here

Daniel Smith/Disney
Stars: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry

Release Date: May 17

See more of John Wick here.
John Wick: Chapter 3

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry

Release Date: May 17

See more of John Wick here

Mark Rogers/Lionsgate
Stars: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry

Release Date: May 17

See more of John Wick here.
John Wick: Chapter 3

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry

Release Date: May 17

See more of John Wick here

Niko Tavernise/Lionsgate
Stars: Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Jesse T. Usher, Richard Roundtree

Release Date: June 14
Shaft

Stars: Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Jesse T. Usher, Richard Roundtree

Release Date: June 14

Kyle Kaplan/Warner Bros.
Stars: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke

Release Date: March 15
Us

Stars: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke

Release Date: March 15

Claudette Barius/Universal
Stars: Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke

Release Date: March 15
Us

Stars: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke

Release Date: March 15

Claudette Barius/Universal
Stars: Rebel Wilson, Anne Hathaway

Release Date: May 10
The Hustle

Stars: Rebel Wilson, Anne Hathaway

Release Date: May 10

Christian Black/Metro Goldwyn Mayer
Stars: David Harbour, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim

Release Date: April 12

See more of Hellboy here.
Hellboy

Stars: David Harbour, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim

Release Date: April 12

See more of Hellboy here.

Mark Rogers/Lionsgate
Star: Elisabeth Moss

Release Date: March 29
Her Smell

Star: Elisabeth Moss

Release Date: March 29

Donald Stahl/Gunpowder + Sky
Star: Judi Dench

Release Date: August 9

See more of Artemis Fowl here
Artemis Fowl

Star: Judi Dench

Release Date: August 9

See more of Artemis Fowl here

Nicola Dove/Disney
Stars: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever

Release Dates: Summer 2019
Booksmart

Stars: Beanie Feldstein, Kaitlyn Dever

Release Dates: Summer 2019

Annapurna Pictures
Stars: Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson

Release Date: August 2

See more of the new Fast & Furious here
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Stars: Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson

Release Date: August 2

See more of the new Fast & Furious here

Daniel Smith/Universal
Stars: Jennifer Connelly, Eiza González

Release Date: February 14
Alita: Battle Angel

Stars: Jennifer Connelly, Eiza González

Release Date: February 14

Twentieth Century Fox
Stars:  Ben Affleck, Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, and Pedro Pascal 

Release Date: March 15
Triple Frontier

Stars:  Ben Affleck, Garrett Hedlund, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, and Pedro Pascal 

Release Date: March 15

Melinda Sue Gordon/Netflix
