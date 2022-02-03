The stars are out in this special preview of some of the biggest films coming to Netflix, from Adam Sandler's Hustle to Enola Holmes 2.

Hustle, The Gray Man, Knives Out 2, and more new movies coming to Netflix this year

Netflix is bringing some serious star power to its movie offerings this year with a new film each week featuring the likes of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Halle Berry, and Adam Sandler.

Hustle Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler in 'Hustle' | Credit: Netflix

Doubling down on the mystery, Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Sherlock's baby sister in Enola Holmes 2, with Henry Cavill returning as the famous sleuth.

Fans of Sandler and Jamie Foxx will have a wide variety to choose from; Sandler stars in the sports comedy Hustle as a washed-up basketball scout and gets some assists from Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, and Queen Latifah. The SNL alum also continues to show his range with Spaceman, playing the Czech Republic's first astronaut in an adaptation of the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia, co-starring Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, and Isabella Rossellini.

Foxx stars with Dave Franco, Meagan Good, and Snoop Dogg in Day Shift as a hard-working dad who moonlights as a vampire hunter, and returns in They Cloned Tyrone, a pulpy mystery caper with John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

Check out the full slate of new films coming to Netflix this year: