The Whale

(In theaters now)

Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale' Brendan Fraser makes an emotional comeback in 'The Whale' | Credit: A24

Filmmaker Darren Aronofsky has been vocal about the fact that he spent the last decade trying to bring Samuel D. Hunter's play about a man too morbidly obese to leave his home to the screen. Why the director who helmed Black Swan, The Wrestler, and Requiem for a Dream would find a psychological drama about deeply broken people appealing is not a mystery; it's less easy to see what he found irresistible in a melodrama so masochistic and stagy it often feels less like a movie than an endurance test, or even worse, a parody.

Brendan Fraser — encased in elaborate prosthetics that Aronfosky revels in shooting like a Caravaggio, all shadows and moody, milky light — is Charlie, whom we first meet as a disembodied voice inside a Zoom screen. That's because he teaches remotely at an online college, but his excuse of a broken laptop camera is a ruse: The truth is he can't leave his shabby apartment or even stand up without a walker. He can just about manage to bathe and feed himself, but other activities (masturbation, laughing) leave him too clammy and winded to breathe.

Liz (Watchmen's Hong Chau), a friend who comes faithfully every day to check his vitals and bring him groceries, is also a nurse, and she keeps telling him plainly that he's dying. But she's often interrupted by a knock at the door: First an earnest young missionary (Ty Simpkins) hoping to spread the good word, and later, Ellie (Stranger Things' Sadie Sink), his estranged teenage daughter whose only words for him, primarily, are sneered f-bombs. Hissing and venomous, Ellie hates him because he left her mother (Samantha Morton) years ago for another man, but mainly she hates everything.

Charlie knows that he's killing himself and he knows why, though there's hardly any complaint or self-pity; he remains emotionally generous to a fault, eager to share his love of Walt Whitman and Moby Dick and only connect, even if his efforts are met with mockery or disgust. He and Chau, who brings a bright acidity to Liz, often seem to be drawing from a different well than their castmates, though all are given only the scantest backstories and broad traits: Hellish Teenager, Troubled Soul, Man Too Big to Live. Whatever Fraser's lovely, unshowy performance wins for The Whale — and early prizes have already come — he deserves. The rest is just chum. Grade: C —Leah Greenblatt

Kindred

(Streaming now on Hulu)

“KINDRED” -- "Sabina" -- Season 1, Episode 2 (Airs December 13) Pictured (L-R): Mallori Johnson as Dana James, David Alexander Kaplan as Rufus Weylin Mallori Johnson and David Alexander Kaplan in 'Kindred' | Credit: Tina Rowden/FX

In 2016, Dana James (Mallori Johnson) sells her late mother's brownstone in Brooklyn and moves to Los Angeles with a vague plan to break into TV writing. The news comes as a shock to her last remaining family member, Aunt Denise (Elisa Davis), who fears that her niece may have inherited her mother's depressive tendencies and "fragile" psyche. "Near the end of her life, she claimed to see things that weren't there," she warns. Sure enough, during the second night in her L.A. home, Dana finds herself yanked back in time to Maryland in 1815, where a little white boy named Rufus Weylin (David Alexander Kaplan) is drowning in a river. Kevin (Bonding's Micah Stock), the cute waiter Dana hooked up with earlier that day, witnesses her literal disappearance from the bedroom closet — and sudden reappearance a few seconds later — and soon gets pulled back to the Weylin plantation with her.

In adapting Octavia Butler's classic novel, showrunner Brandon Jacob-Jenkins (Watchmen) makes some modifications that infuse the story with additional TV-friendly stakes. Once in Maryland, Dana discovers that her mother, Olivia (Sheria Irving), is actually alive and has been trapped in the past for years. Though she has no control over her sudden trips back and forth through time, Dana determines that figuring out her family's connection to Rufus — the spoiled, obnoxious child of Margaret (GLOW's Gayle Rankin) and Tom Weylin (Ryan Kwanten) — is the key to bringing her mother back home. At times this leads to some pat exposition ("There's gotta be rules to this thing!"), but Kindred's compelling themes remain intact, as Dana and Kevin are immersed in an awful new reality that forces each of them to reckon with America's history in real time.

Fans of the book should know that Kindred's eight-episode season only covers about the first third of Butler's novel, and the cliffhanger ending packs a visceral wallop. Hulu has yet to renew the series for a second season, which means for now we must wait in anxious limbo like Dana, deeply enmeshed in a story we don't fully understand and yet desperately want to see through to the end. Grade: A– —Kristen Baldwin

Empire of Light

(In theaters now)

Micheal Ward and Olivia Colman in the film EMPIRE OF LIGHT Empire of Light | Credit: Searchlight Pictures

For nearly as long as there have been movies, there have been love letters to the art of it on screen. Sam Mendes' Empire of Light is one of those mash notes: a tender, meandering ode to cinema that also plays as an unlikely romance, a misty snapshot of a bygone era, and an often-incandescent character study. That's in part because Mendes wrote it specifically with his star Olivia Colman — an actress who seems incapable of giving a clumsy or conventional performance — in mind.

She's Hilary Small, a woman who works at a seaside cineplex on the south coast of England at the turn of the early 1980s — an only slightly decrepit temple of plush swirly carpets, brass fittings, and attendants in crisp polyester uniforms. Hilary is considerably older than most of her coworkers, though she seems just right for the priggish manager, Mr. Ellis (Colin Firth), a man who likes the way she pre-warms his office slippers in the morning and submits to being occasionally bent over his desk for sex.

The arrival of a new hire named Stephen (Lovers Rock's Micheal Ward) hardly seems like the thing to open up her world; he's too young and brashly handsome to even register some middle-aged lady. But he's also Black in a time and a place where just walking down the street can turn into a gauntlet of spittle-flecked cruelty and physical abuse, and he senses something kindred in his middle-aged coworker. Soon they become improbable friends and then lovers, though their sexual connection feels more like a manifestation of mutual loneliness than anything remotely sustainable in the real world.

And it isn't sustainable, of course, particularly when Hilary's deeper issues begin to surface (there's a reason she's on lithium), and Stephen starts making plans for a life beyond the ticket booth. Empire can seem like a minor work for the director of two Bond movies, American Beauty, and one of the most ambitious war films in recent history. But Colman, her eyes darting between hope and devastation, is so lit-up and specific (and funny, a quality that doesn't seem to get mentioned enough) that she lifts nearly every scene. And relative newcomer Ward, who looks a little like a young Sidney Poitier, is remarkably warm and grounded in a part that could easily have been swallowed by the Oscar winner across from him. Even in a movie as modest as Empire, Mendes fills out the corners of his story with carefully observed details and eccentric characters, weaving them into a sort of sweetly self-contained whole. Grade: B+ —Leah Greenblatt

Adult Swim Yule Log (a.k.a. The Fireplace)

(Streaming now on HBO Max)

Adult Swim's Yule Log Credit: Adult Swim

In these days of TV uncertainty, when some networks and whole Hollywood corporations seem mere steps from oblivion, there's something oddly comforting about the mindbreaking pranks perpetrated by Adult Swim. This week, the network followed up the Ricky & Morty season finale with a televised close-up on wood burning in a fireplace. It's the classic "Yule Log" with a twist — no, a hundred. The camera doesn't move off the fire, but we hear a woman enter the room, see her walk through the frame, listen as she opens the door — and can only guess at the unthinkably awful thing that happens to her offscreen.

We gradually realize that we're looking through a camera belonging to Alex (Justin Miles), a part-time YouTuber on a getaway with his girlfriend Zoe (Adriana Laing). They don't realize the horror inside the house, and the central thrill of Fireplace is how director Caspar Kelly keeps ratcheting up the absurdity with new arrivals and red herrings. There's a group of podcasters, a mother-son murder duo, some whispers about aliens, a nearby hanging tree that seems to encompass the whole haunted history of American slavery — and was that a little well-dressed man standing in the fireplace? What starts out as a found-footage horror spoof edges in a few different freaky directions. For one thing, there really is a little man in the fire, played by Charles Green with a demonic twinkle.

Kelly is a genuine original who is legendary for his Adult Swim oddity Too Many Cooks, a cosmic regurgitation of '80s opening credits sequences. Not enough people saw Kelly's follow-up, Final Deployment 4: Queen Battle Walkthrough, possibly because it was called Final Deployment 4: Queen Battle Walkthrough. Watch that one now, please — it's the best thing I've ever seen about the addictive allure of video games, and a a masterpiece of Extremely Online derangement that makes Kelly seem like the Terry Gilliam of Twitch.

Fireplace works just as hard to upend your expectations, even if it doesn't hit Kelly's highest heights. At feature length, the filmmaker's hallucinogenic sensibility starts to just seem stagy, though Laing manages an oddly grounded performance as someone who may as well have the words "Final Girl" printed on her shirt. Also, a couple plot turns and stylistic moods feel confoundingly similar to the recent horror hit Barbarian. But look, there's room for two surreal AirBnB freakouts. And you'll not find a more bodacious bonanza of sheer WTFery than the last twenty minutes, which crosscut realities and timelines while doing truly disgusting things with pimento cheese. Grade: B+ —Darren Franich