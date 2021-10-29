The Souvenir Part II (2021 movie) B+ Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Sequels are usually the province of fast, furious franchises with colons in their name and many zeroes in their marketing budgets, not enigmatic arthouse dramas so spare they're nearly tone poems. But filmmaker Joanna Hogg has rarely seemed bothered by convention, or any particular idea of what a movie needs to be; the dreamy, elliptical autofiction of 2019's The Souvenir introduced a Joanna stand-in named Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne), an art-school student in late-'80s London whose boyfriend, Anthony (Tom Burke), turns out to be a certain kind of aristocratic addict, a genteel junkie in a brass-buttoned frock coat.

It ends very badly for both of them, and The Souvenir Part II (in theaters now) picks up in the immediate aftermath: a literal postmortem, but at the same time somehow looser and livelier than the original. For those reasons maybe, Part II is also less immediately impactful, though Hogg's delicate, quixotic style — not so much about plot, per se, as a pervasive mood — still weaves its same strange magic. Most of the original cast returns, including Swinton Byrne's real-life parent Tilda Swinton as Julie's iron-haired mother, a doting blueblood who doesn't quite know what to do with her grieving child, and Richard Ayoade, Ariane Labed, and Tosin Cole as her classmates and collaborators.

The Souvenir Part II Real-life mother-daughter duo Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne as mother and daughter in 'The Souvenir Part II' | Credit: Sandro Kopp/A24

Part II adds a scrum of new faces as well, including Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton as a feckless bad boy in a leather jacket, Joel Alwyn as a gentle editor, and Beach Rats' Harris Dickinson, who is cast alongside Labed in Julie's ever-evolving graduation project, a thinly disguised mediation on her time with Anthony. the film is her therapy, in a way, though she's also seeing an actual analyst, and continuously buttonholes anyone who's ever known Anthony — from distant acquaintances to his dealer — in an attempt to understand who he was and how things went so wrong. The answers she seeks, of course, don't really exist; when someone is gone, closure and catharsis go with them.

In some ways that makes this second Souvenir both a postscript and a requiem; a living ghost story haunted by bereavement and regret. But even more potent than its exploration of loss and first love is the movie's celebration of creative selfhood, as Julie continues to pressure-test the restraints of her privileged, blinkered upbringing. Hogg is far too subtle to spell all that out; she lets her storyline billow and flow, moving between artful closeups of trembling flowers and joyful bursts of electric '80s pop, ticking-clock silence and half-finished monologues.

"Did you avoid the temptation to be obvious?" one character asks. "That's all you can hope for in the end." Nothing in Souvenir Part II is obvious; one could argue it's even obtuse to the point of excluding most casual moviegoers. But surrendering to Hogg's slow alchemy still feels like a rare treat: a beguilingly meta portrait of the artist as a young woman, finding herself not just in the mirror of others but in her own hand behind the camera. Grade: B+

