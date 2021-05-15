Of all the things Danes indisputably do better — hygge, dried fish, industrial design — superhero movies don't tend to make the long list. And yet Anders Thomas Jensen's winningly offbeat action comedy Riders of Justice (in limited release today, going wide May 21) feels like exactly what's been missing in the grim green-screen ocean of Justice Leagues and New Mutants: actual fun.

At least one man came to set with relevant work-study experience — erstwhile Dr. Strange villain and general Scandinavian treasure Mads Mikkelsen who stars as Markus, a deployed Danish soldier called home from the Middle East after a family tragedy. For reasons no one can adequately explain to him, an explosion has ripped through the Copenhagen train his wife Emma and teenage daughter Mathilde had just stepped into; only the girl (Andrea Heick Gadeberg) survives. The authorities dismiss it as a tragic accident, but can it be a coincidence that a man slated to testify against a notorious biker gang was also seated in their car?

One fellow passenger, a research scientist named Otto (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) doesn't buy it, and studying probability is actually his life's work. He's also racked with guilt that he gave up his seat to Emma out of chivalry just moments before the explosion sealed her fate. So he seeks the stone-faced widower out, assuming he too will want to know the truth and set it right; he's wrong, at least initially — Markus would very much like everyone, including his devastated daughter, to stuff all their feelings in a small box and throw away the hide-a-key.

But Otto comes with a posse made up of misfit toys Lennart (Nikolaj Lie Kaas) and Emmenthaler (Nicolas Bro), and soon this ersatz Suicide Squad is on the move, doing the legwork the local police can't be bothered to. They're the IT-guy brains, and Markus is the muscle; a trained killing machine whose approach to tricky situations is essentially WWJWD (What Would John Wick Do).

But for all his ability to stop a fist in mid-air and snap necks like bread sticks, he is woefully unschooled in the emotional needs of a heartbroken teenage girl, or in what it takes to peacefully interact with the beatifically woke Gen-Z boyfriend (Albert Rudbeck Lindhardt) who comes as her constant plus-one. He's also consistently confounded by the presence of men like Otto and Lennart, whose ideas of conflict resolution so rarely ends in homicide.

It's those rich character moments — and the zinging current of chemistry that runs between the cast — that make Riders (which to be fair, is as much antihero movie as a superhero one) feel like such a gift — not just a movie that lets wit and storytelling serve as more than the parsley garnish for big-bang action, but its actual purpose. Markus aside, this crew is hardly equipped to save the world; they might just save a moribund genre instead. Grade: A–