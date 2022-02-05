Moonfall (2022 movie) D+ Close this dialog window Streaming Options

We're not savages: There's a place in our hearts for Roland Emmerich, the ultra-glib, apocalyptically-minded filmmaker (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow) who exists solely to make Michael Bay appear restrained and thoughtful. But with Moonfall, his typically elephantine but stillborn latest, the director does himself no favors. First, it should be a lot campier and louder: The moon is falling out of orbit and headed straight toward us. The seas churn upwards and rocks take out city skylines. But when Michael Peña represents your film's most impassioned presence, there's a problem.

In an alternate version of the film, Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson — playing, respectively, a heroic NASA exec and a disgraced flyboy astronaut — would be throwing off crazy sparks and relishing the opportunity to save the planet. In Moonfall, they're cutouts: one-dimensional, pretty, and barely paying attention. You can almost see the prospect of a trailer nap dancing behind their eyes. After a (contractual?) Donald Sutherland cameo, Emmerich brings on John Bradley, best known as Game of Thrones' Samwell, for some British-accented nerd support. But as the movie's truther-hero (i.e., the Randy Quaid role), his part doesn't hit quite as it should, especially given what today's actual truther-heroes do.

You're going for the CGI destruction anyway, and even on those rubbly grounds, Moonfall is a disappointment, flitting by its destroyed vistas with a weird impatience. When a Space Shuttle launches off just as a tidal wave takes out the Eastern Seaboard ("You have to be ready to go in exactly 28 minutes!" a breathless technician intones, more urgently than most), the silliness that should have been a guiding principle briefly takes hold. Mostly, though, as the film's TV newscasters inform us, civilization has taken a serious nosedive — definitely the case when a Chinese-financed Emmerich disaster flick can't even get its dumb-fun groove on. Grade: D+

