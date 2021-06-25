The best movies of 2021 (so far)

Moffie

There's no shortage of movies about young men and war - though few are as brutal, or as beautiful, as Moffie, director Oliver Hermanus' starkly affecting portrayal of a shy teenager named Nicholas (Kai Luke Brummer) conscripted into the South African army at the height of apartheid. Nicholas has always known that his sexuality sets him apart, even if it's the last thing he can confess to in a place where difference is punishable by far more than harsh words; somehow, he manages to find friendship in basic training with the other boys, and even a clandestine romance. With its unvarnished takes on bigotry, violence, and queer desire, Moffie isn't exactly breezy viewing, but it feels essential nonetheless.