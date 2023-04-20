The iconic book comes to the screen for the first time.

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret review: A charming adaptation of the Judy Blume classic

Judy Blume has long been wary of Hollywood. Over the last 50-plus years, the legendary author has built a YA empire, charming millions of teen and preteen readers with her frank, endlessly readable novels. There's a near-ubiquitous relatability to Blume's books, many of which tackle taboo topics like puberty, sex, and general growing pains. Despite her popularity on the page, Blume has largely resisted the lures of film and television — even after (many) filmmakers came knocking. Sure, there have been a few adaptation attempts over the years (e.g. 2012's Tiger Eyes, 1978's Forever, and the '90s series Fudge), but to this day, some of her most beloved books remain unadapted.

Blume, now 85, has been especially protective of one book in particular. Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret is one of the most iconic coming-of-age stories of all time, a 1970 classic that treats menstruation and religion with the same gravity as awkward first kisses. So, it's a bit of a surprise that after more than 50 years, Margaret is finally coming to the big screen. Even more surprisingly, the film version is an utter delight, a loving adaptation that's both true to the book and endearingly fresh.

It helps to have Kelly Fremon Craig on board: The writer-director made her debut with 2016's The Edge of Seventeen, a sharp teen comedy starring Hailee Steinfeld. Craig clearly knows her way around a coming-of-age story, and here, she trades her high school protagonist for a much younger hero. Abby Ryder Fortson headlines as the eponymous Margaret Simon, an awkward 11-year-old who moves with her family from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs. There, she has to learn to navigate a new school, new friends, and new crushes. (And, if it's not too much trouble, she's also hoping to grow some boobs. Preferably sooner rather than later.)

Forston is best known for playing Paul Rudd's daughter in the first two Ant-Man movies, and as Margaret, she's filled with awkward charm, navigating the highs and lows of puberty with a wide-eyed relatability. Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie star as Margaret's well-intentioned parents, who've chosen to raise their daughter without organized religion. (Mom Barbara is estranged from her Christian family after marrying Margaret's Jewish father.) But Margaret is overflowing with questions, and she finds herself searching for answers in faith.

Craig smartly preserves the novel's 1970 setting, and the film is packed with era-appropriate details and costume choices. But Margaret's story remains timeless — and timely. Decades after the book's publication, the American Library Association still touts Margaret as one of the most frequently challenged children's books. As school districts around the country make new attempts at censorship, Margaret's message of self-discovery feels more important than ever. And when Florida has proposed state legislation forbidding elementary school students from talking about their periods, there's something refreshing about the film's frank, age-appropriate approach to the topic.

But serious stuff aside, Margaret is also brimming with joy. Some of Margaret's cringiest moments are also deeply funny — like when our heroine attempts to buy pads for the first time, only to face the horror(!) of a male cashier. Kathy Bates also shines as Margaret's overbearing grandmother, who isn't afraid to deploy a little emotional blackmail when she wants her family to come visit. The result is an endearing portrait of girlhood — an adaptation that's well worth the wait. A-

