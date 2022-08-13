12 small but mighty movies not to miss this summer

Apples

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, The Lobster) isn't the only auteur bringing new relevancy to Greek cinema: Filmmaker Christos Nikou — with a co-sign from executive producer Cate Blanchett — turns this melancholic sci-fi fable about a society struck by an ongoing amnesia pandemic into a quietly profound meditation on love and loss. — LG

(Available to rent or buy on various platforms)