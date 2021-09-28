Movie Reviews

Licorice Pizza review: The kids are alright in Paul Thomas Anderson's masterful coming-of-age romance
Welcome to the Valley; PTA's been waiting for you.
The Humans review: A Tony-winning family drama loses something in translation
Welcome to dysfunction junction, and pass the mashed potatoes.
House of Gucci review: Ridley Scott's starry melodrama is both too much and not enough
It's Goooochi, darling.
Tick, Tick… Boom! review: Jonathan Larson's story shines in a musical that sings from the heart
Lin-Manuel Miranda directs Andrew Garfield in the Netflix adaptation.
Spencer review: Kristen Stewart dazzles in unconventional Princess Diana biopic
Kristen Stewart delivers one of her best performances yet as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's 'Spencer.'