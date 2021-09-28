Movie Reviews

Licorice Pizza review: The kids are alright in Paul Thomas Anderson's masterful coming-of-age romance
Welcome to the Valley; PTA's been waiting for you.
The Humans review: A Tony-winning family drama loses something in translation
Welcome to dysfunction junction, and pass the mashed potatoes.
House of Gucci review: Ridley Scott's starry melodrama is both too much and not enough
It's Goooochi, darling.
Tick, Tick… Boom! review: Jonathan Larson's story shines in a musical that sings from the heart
Lin-Manuel Miranda directs Andrew Garfield in the Netflix adaptation.
Spencer review: Kristen Stewart dazzles in unconventional Princess Diana biopic
Kristen Stewart delivers one of her best performances yet as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's 'Spencer.'
Red Notice review: A starry action comedy too slapstick-silly to take seriously
Red's dead, baby.
The Souvenir Part II review: Joanna Hogg's arthouse hit gets a lovely, haunting follow-up
Come, all ye Swintons.
Antlers review: Mother Nature wants revenge in eerie, incomplete thriller
These woods would like to have a word with you.
Last Night in Soho review: Edgar Wright's retro thriller dazzles with '60s style, falls short on plot
The Harder They Fall review: Netflix's starry, bare-knuckled Black Western doesn't stint on style
Eternals review: There's less super, more story in Chloé Zhao's melancholy Marvel chapter
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain review: Benedict Cumberbatch stars in biopic overloaded with cats and quirk

Ghostbusters: Afterlife review: A gloomy nostalgia trip through the ruins of American culture

Jason Reitman takes up his father's legacy in the latest attempt to revive the 'Ghostbusters' franchise.

No Time to Die review: Daniel Craig's James Bond bids a bombastic, bittersweet farewell
September 28, 2021
Titane review: Buckle your seatbelts, this body-horror sensation is outrageously good
September 27, 2021
The Tragedy of Macbeth review: Shakespeare gets a stark, sumptuous update
September 25, 2021
Dear Evan Hansen review: A too-old star is the least of this musical's problems
September 23, 2021
I'm Your Man review: Dan Stevens plays a love robot on the loose in winning German export
September 23, 2021
Parallel Mothers review: Two pregnant women align in Pedro Almodovar's messy but lovely new film
September 22, 2021
The Many Saints of Newark review: A prequel with the spirit, if not full glory, of The Sopranos
September 21, 2021
Cry Macho review: Clint Eastwood plays the last cowboy in blunt, elegiac Western
September 17, 2021
The Mad Women's Ball review: An extravagant French feminist melodrama
September 17, 2021
The Eyes of Tammy Faye review: Televangelism goes pop in stylized biopic
September 12, 2021
The Guilty review: Jake Gyllenhaal goes ham in overwrought Netflix thriller
September 10, 2021
Kate review: Mary Elizabeth Winstead leads Netflix's red-meat female assassin thriller
September 09, 2021
The Power of the Dog review: Jane Campion delivers a tricky, arresting neo-noir Western
September 07, 2021
King Richard review: Will Smith rules in tennis biopic
September 05, 2021
The French Dispatch review: Wes Anderson at his most Wes Anderson-y
September 04, 2021
Belfast review: Kenneth Branagh's drama is soft-focus coming-of-age nostalgia
September 03, 2021
C'Mon C'Mon review: Joaquin Phoenix cries uncle in Mike Mills' gentle, bittersweet indie
September 03, 2021
Dune review: Denis Villeneuve's starry sci-fi epic is breathtaking, and a little bit maddening
September 03, 2021
Encounter Telluride review: Riz Ahmed is the best thing about the eerie, uneven road-trip drama
September 02, 2021
Together review: James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan are a couple coming apart in COVID-era comic drama
August 27, 2021
He's All That review: Shallow She's All That remake is recycled, but disposable   
August 27, 2021
Candyman review: An uneven horror sequel with a few new hooks
August 25, 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings review: Marvel's newest hero mixes old legends, fresh tricks
August 23, 2021
The Protégé review: Michael Keaton and Maggie Q do a dangerous dance in hollow thriller
August 20, 2021
The Night House review: Indoor horror with real atmosphere
August 18, 2021
