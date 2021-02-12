Cinderella star Paolo Montalban reveals how Whoopi Goldberg and Victor Garber could be the prince's parents
The actor who plays Prince Christopher in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella also shares a secret that shocked costar Brandy during a cast reunion with EW.
For anyone still questioning over 20 years later how Paolo Montalban could play the son of Whoopi Goldberg and Victor Garber in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, the actor has developed an explanation, which he shared at EW's recent cast reunion.
"I just wanna say for the record that, to all the people who are wondering how an African American mother and a Caucasian father can have an Asian son, the genetic math is love plus love equals love," Montalban states during a cast reunion moderated by EW (video above). "That's what it felt like having Whoopi and Victor, as my parents."
The actor, who plays Prince Christopher in the celebrated 1997 TV movie, also revealed at the reunion he had more familiarity with the role than everyone still thought. "I have a confession to make, you guys didn't know this. I actually played the Prince before in high school in this version of Cinderella," Montalban admitted, to the shock of his costar Brandy. "But you guys made it a lot more special than that high school production. I loved doing it, but I mean, you changed my life, you change the life of so many people that I run into to this day."
Getting a little emotional reflecting on the experience, the actor added that "To this day, they say that Brandy as Cinderella changed the way that they looked at themselves growing up, that anything's impossible. Anything's possible for them too."
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is streaming now on Disney+. Join EW for a live watch party tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in partnership with Concord Theatricals, on behalf of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. Fans can use #Cinderella1997 and follow along on Entertainment Weekly's Twitter, Rodgers & Hammerstein on Twitter and Instagram, and Cinderella on Twitter and Instagram for trivia throughout the event, as well as a chance to win some great prizes.
Watch the full Cinderella cast reunion above.
