Movie Reunions

Director to Director: Halle Berry and Spike Lee, in conversation
Adrian Grenier addresses fans calling Nate 'the real villain' of The Devil Wears Prada
Anne Hathaway and writer Aline Brosh McKenna also weigh in on whether Nate and Andy's friends treat her unfairly throughout the 2006 blockbuster.
The Devil Wears Prada oral history: Cast reunites to dish on making the best-dressed hit
Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and more reunite for an exclusive 15-year anniversary chat on an alternate ending, run-ins with Anna Wintour, and more. That's all.
Cinderella star Paolo Montalban reveals how Whoopi Goldberg and Victor Garber could be the prince's parents
The actor who plays Prince Christopher in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella also shares a secret that shocked costar Brandy during a cast reunion with EW.
Reunited Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella cast remember Whitney Houston, Natalie Desselle-Reid, and more
"A lot of this came from the heart and soul of Whitney. I know that a lot of what you're seeing is what she wanted," Whoopi Goldberg shares during a cast reunion with EW.
Watch Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella cast reunion with Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, and more: 'It was a game changer'
Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Jason Alexander, Bernadette Peters, and Veanne Cox join EW to share stories about the groundbreaking 1997 musical.
Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, and more Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella cast reunites with EW
Watch a preview of the reunited stars discussing the beloved musical, which is finally coming to Disney+ this week.
Bette Midler teases first image from Hocus Pocus reunion
Watch Father of the Bride cast reunion Netflix special directed by Nancy Meyers
Blue Crush stars Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez, Sanoe Lake say they're down for a sequel
Actor Patrick Renna premieres The Sandlot reunion trailer, talks TV reboot
Sofia Coppola and The Virgin Suicides cast reunite to talk 20th anniversary

Peter Jackson reveals story behind Sean Bean 'walk into Mordor' meme in Lord of the Rings reunion

Watch Dumbo stars Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito compete over who knows Tim Burton better
March 21, 2019
Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter announce Bill & Ted Face the Music release date
March 20, 2019
See photos of reunited Four Weddings and a Funeral cast for Red Nose Day special
February 08, 2019
Behind the scenes of EW's My Best Friend's Wedding reunion cover shoot
February 08, 2019
Katherine Heigl wants a 27 Dresses sequel, and she has an idea
February 08, 2019
The gay My Best Friend's Wedding sequel that almost happened
February 08, 2019
EW reunites the 27 Dresses cast in these exclusive portraits
February 08, 2019
27 Dresses cast reunites 11 years after the film's release
February 08, 2019
Here's who was almost cast in My Best Friend's Wedding
February 07, 2019
See the exclusive portraits from EW's My Best Friend's Wedding reunion
February 07, 2019
My Best Friend's Wedding cast reunites for EW's romantic comedy issue
February 07, 2019
See the cast of Best in Show reunite
January 21, 2019
8 things you never knew about Office Space
January 14, 2019
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is a fantastical film with too much story to tell: EW review
November 11, 2018
EW's 'Mean Girls' reunion: The cast looks back on the 2004 hit
November 05, 2014
