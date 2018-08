10 memorable movie karaoke scenes to sing about

There’s an old myth about karaoke – the worse you are, the better you’re received. It’s a revelation put to great use in My Best Friend’s Wedding, where Julia Roberts plays Jules, a woman on a mission to sabotage the marriage of her best friend Michael (the dreamy Dermot Mulroney) to the beautiful, sweet Kimmy (Cameron Diaz).

Her first plan of attack? Karaoke.

After Kimmy tells Michael how much she doesn’t want to do karaoke at a crowded bar, Jules supports her and tells Michael to leave her alone – only to take the mic, introduce the “dazzling vocal stylings of Miss Kimberly Wallace” and turn the spotlight on a shocked Cameron Diaz, who should have seen Jules’ actions for what they were – pure, unfiltered, backstabbing betrayal.

Jules sits back in her chair, her eyes trained on Kimmy with the hint of a villainous smile. As the opening notes of The White Stripes’ “I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself” ring out across the crowded bar, Kimmy starts shakily warbling the lyrics as she goes off key. Her fiancé looks at her with a blank expression, his mouth slightly open. The room is silent, pierced by a heckle. Is this the moment Jules wins?

And then something miraculous happens. As Kimmy powers through with all the wrong notes, the crowd start to clap and cheer. Kimmy embraces her bad singing as the crowd claps along and Michael looks at her besotted, while Jules smiles and shakes her head as she pity-claps for the poor, sweet Kimmy who can’t sing a single note.

“That was terrible,” Michael tells Kimmy as the song ends and he kisses her, and it’s Jules’ turn to be caught by surprise. Because, dear reader, it turns out that true love transcends bad singing. —Piya Sinha-Roy