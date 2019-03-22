16 movie girl gangs we’d like to join

By Mary Sollosi
March 22, 2019 at 09:00 AM EDT

1 of 18

Let’s go, girls

Everett Collection (2); Columbia Pictures/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Step aside Jets, Sharks, T-Birds, whoever — we’re taking a moment for the lady gangs. Read on for the coolest girl crews to ever grace the big screen, from First Wives to Pink Ladies to Wilderness Girls. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Troop Beverly Hills (1989)

Columbia Pictures/Everett Collection

What a thrill! Phyllis Nefler’s troop of SoCal-stylish protégées are Evian-guzzling masters of dancing the Freddie, eagle-eyed jewelry appraisers, and divorce court veterans with a black belt in shopping. Good luck taking on these Wilderness Girls — they’ve been expertly trained to survive in the wilds of Beverly Hills.

3 of 18

The Pink Ladies of Grease (1978)

Paramount/Rso/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Rydell High’s resident cool-girl squad have no time for your prudery or your school spirit, thanks. Don’t annoy them, or you just might find yourself on the wrong side of a mean-spirited sleepover singalong.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

The Dora Milaje of Black Panther (2018)

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Everett Collection

Yet another one of the ways in which Wakanda is light years ahead of the rest of the world? Their profound respect for female-powered badassery of the highest level. Good luck to anyone trying to take on this fierce national force of woman-warriors.  

Advertisement

5 of 18

The Sanderson Sisters of Hocus Pocus (1993)

Andrew Cooper/Disney

They put a spell on you? Yeah, us too.

6 of 18

Spring Breakers (2012)

Annapurna Pictures/Everett Collection

There’s no crew we’d rather do impromptu Britney karaoke with! Or get arrested in neon bikinis with! Or rob college students at gunpoint with! Or — actually, wait.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

Charlie's Angels (2000)

Columbia Pictures/Newsmakers/Getty Images

On their own, they’re falling for bad guys, struggling to cook soufflé, and starting oblivious solo dance parties, but when these three come together there’s no trio in heaven that can kick more ass.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

Heathers (1989) 

New World

Chaos may be what killed the dinosaurs, darling, but that’s only because teenage girls weren’t around yet to take them down with plaid-jacketed cruelty and killer one-liners.  

Advertisement

9 of 18

The girls of Jawbreaker (1999)

TriStar/Everett Collection

And on the heels of Heathers… What is a friend, anyway? 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

The women of Sex and the City (2008)

New Line Cinema/Everett Collection

Who needs men? These four are SATC’s true soulmates.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

Bridesmaids (2011)

Universal Pictures/Everett Collection

A bridal party is just a group of women wearing matching pastel dresses for a single day. A stone-cold pack of weirdos like this, though, lasts forever.   

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

The Spice Girls circa Spice World (1997)

Columbia/Everett Collection

A year before Carrie and co. first hit HBO, the Spice Girls taught us in their own big-screen adventure that friendship never ends.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

The Plastics of Mean Girls (2004)

Paramount/Everett Collection

How many of you have ever been personally victimized by the crippling desire to be embraced by the Plastics? …no?  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

The ladies of Book Club (2018)

Melinda Sue Gordon/Paramount Pictures

There’s no one we’d rather drink a river of white wine and read racy elevated fanfic with than these four.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

Ocean's 8 (2018)

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.

Step aside, Clooney. This Ocean — and her seven associates — has more style than you could fit into all the vaults in Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

The coven of The Craft (1996)

Everett Collection

Careful around this cult classic’s supernatural crew! Bewitching though they may be, make no mistake — they are the weirdos.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

The First Wives Club (1996)

Andy Schwartz/Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

You don’t own them. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Movies

All Topics in Movies

Advertisement
EDIT POST