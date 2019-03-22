16 movie girl gangs we’d like to join

Let’s go, girls
Step aside Jets, Sharks, T-Birds, whoever — we’re taking a moment for the lady gangs. Read on for the coolest girl crews to ever grace the big screen, from First Wives to Pink Ladies to Wilderness Girls.
Troop Beverly Hills (1989)
What a thrill! Phyllis Nefler’s troop of SoCal-stylish protégées are Evian-guzzling masters of dancing the Freddie, eagle-eyed jewelry appraisers, and divorce court veterans with a black belt in shopping. Good luck taking on these Wilderness Girls — they’ve been expertly trained to survive in the wilds of Beverly Hills.
The Pink Ladies of Grease (1978)
Rydell High’s resident cool-girl squad have no time for your prudery or your school spirit, thanks. Don’t annoy them, or you just might find yourself on the wrong side of a mean-spirited sleepover singalong.
The Dora Milaje of Black Panther (2018)
Yet another one of the ways in which Wakanda is light years ahead of the rest of the world? Their profound respect for female-powered badassery of the highest level. Good luck to anyone trying to take on this fierce national force of woman-warriors.
The Sanderson Sisters of Hocus Pocus (1993)
They put a spell on you? Yeah, us too.
Spring Breakers (2012)
There’s no crew we’d rather do impromptu Britney karaoke with! Or get arrested in neon bikinis with! Or rob college students at gunpoint with! Or — actually, wait.
Charlie's Angels (2000)
On their own, they’re falling for bad guys, struggling to cook soufflé, and starting oblivious solo dance parties, but when these three come together there’s no trio in heaven that can kick more ass.
Heathers (1989)
Chaos may be what killed the dinosaurs, darling, but that’s only because teenage girls weren’t around yet to take them down with plaid-jacketed cruelty and killer one-liners.
The girls of Jawbreaker (1999)
And on the heels of Heathers… What is a friend, anyway?
The women of Sex and the City (2008)
Who needs men? These four are SATC’s true soulmates.
Bridesmaids (2011)
A bridal party is just a group of women wearing matching pastel dresses for a single day. A stone-cold pack of weirdos like this, though, lasts forever.
The Spice Girls circa Spice World (1997)
A year before Carrie and co. first hit HBO, the Spice Girls taught us in their own big-screen adventure that friendship never ends.
The Plastics of Mean Girls (2004)
How many of you have ever been personally victimized by the crippling desire to be embraced by the Plastics? …no?
The ladies of Book Club (2018)
There’s no one we’d rather drink a river of white wine and read racy elevated fanfic with than these four.
Ocean's 8 (2018)
Step aside, Clooney. This Ocean — and her seven associates — has more style than you could fit into all the vaults in Vegas.
The coven of The Craft (1996)
Careful around this cult classic’s supernatural crew! Bewitching though they may be, make no mistake — they are the weirdos.
The First Wives Club (1996)
You don’t own them.