From Coachella to the Met Gala: Which movie parties are real and fake

Real… mostly.

For the latest retelling of A Star Is Born, it was important to first-time director Bradley Cooper that the music scenes — featuring Lady Gaga and/or himself — come across as completely authentic. So when Gaga headlined Coachella in 2017, production set up and shot concert scenes at the California fest’s Empire Polo Club over the days in between the two festival weekends. The showbiz drama (in its fourth incarnation, following 1937’s Janet Gaynor starrer, 1954’s musical with Judy Garland, and 1976’s Barbra Streisand vehicle) also got some footage of its stars performing at Stagecoach, where they had an eight-minute window onstage in between two other artists’ sets, and at Glastonbury, where Kris Kristofferson (who starred opposite Barbra Streisand in the 1976 film) gave four minutes of his own set to Cooper.