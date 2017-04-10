The Wildest Movie Endings You Never Saw

Fans of Stephen King's novel The Shining know the biggest departure in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film adaptation was the radically altered final act. While King let cook Dick Hallorann survive and blew up the ghost-stuffed Colorado hotel in a gas explosion, Kubrick gave poor Hallorann (Scatman Crothers) an ax to the heart and added a riveting hedge-maze chase. Heeeeeeere's why: "It was changed almost entirely because Kubrick found it a cliché to just blow everything up," says Diane Johnson, a novelist who wrote the script along with Kubrick. "He thought there might be something that would be metaphorically and visually more interesting." As for Hallorann, he met his fate in the Overlook's lobby because Kubrick felt the movie needed another victim besides domestic rage-aholic Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson). "Kubrick thought somebody should get killed because it was a horror movie," she says. Yet at least one major addition was chopped from Kubrick's early cut—a scene in a hospital where a recovering Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and Danny (Danny Lloyd) are visited by the hotel's manager, Ullman (Barry Nelson), who ominously hands Danny the same ball that an unseen ghostly presence rolled to him from room 237. The lengthy scene was included in preview screenings. But it was yanked—and the footage destroyed, per Kubrick's orders—after critics said the film was too confusing and Warner Bros. felt it was too long. "Stanley was actually very sad that he had misread the audience," producer Jan Harlan says. "He trusted the audience to live with puzzles and no answers." As years passed, Kubrick's cryptic additions to King's story became part of the film's appeal and another reason why The Shining will continue to terrify audiences forever...and ever...and ever... —James Hibberd