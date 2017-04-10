The Wildest Movie Endings You Never Saw
Alien: Ripley Dies
It's hard to imagine 1979's Alien being any scarier. But director Ridley Scott had an idea about how to finish his film, one that would have changed the course of the sci-fi franchise. Instead of Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) having her final triumphant battle with the xenomorph and recording a captain's log entry before grabbing hero cat Jones and tucking into hypersleep, Scott suggested the following: "I thought that the alien should come in, and Ripley harpoons it and it makes no difference, so it slams through her mask and rips her head off." Next, Scott says, he'd cut to the tentacles of the alien pressing buttons on the dashboard. "It would mimic Captain Dallas [Tom Skerritt] saying, 'I'm signing off.'" When Scott pitched this idea from Shepperton Studios outside London to the suits at 20th Century Fox, he could feel the tension over the phone. "The first executive from Fox arrived on set within 14 hours, threatening to fire me on the spot," says Scott with a laugh. "So we didn't do that [ending]." We — and surely Weaver, who went on to play the role of Ellen Ripley three more times — are grateful. —Sara Vilkomerson
The Shining: The Overlook in Flames — and a Hospital Twist
Fans of Stephen King's novel The Shining know the biggest departure in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 film adaptation was the radically altered final act. While King let cook Dick Hallorann survive and blew up the ghost-stuffed Colorado hotel in a gas explosion, Kubrick gave poor Hallorann (Scatman Crothers) an ax to the heart and added a riveting hedge-maze chase. Heeeeeeere's why: "It was changed almost entirely because Kubrick found it a cliché to just blow everything up," says Diane Johnson, a novelist who wrote the script along with Kubrick. "He thought there might be something that would be metaphorically and visually more interesting." As for Hallorann, he met his fate in the Overlook's lobby because Kubrick felt the movie needed another victim besides domestic rage-aholic Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson). "Kubrick thought somebody should get killed because it was a horror movie," she says. Yet at least one major addition was chopped from Kubrick's early cut—a scene in a hospital where a recovering Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and Danny (Danny Lloyd) are visited by the hotel's manager, Ullman (Barry Nelson), who ominously hands Danny the same ball that an unseen ghostly presence rolled to him from room 237. The lengthy scene was included in preview screenings. But it was yanked—and the footage destroyed, per Kubrick's orders—after critics said the film was too confusing and Warner Bros. felt it was too long. "Stanley was actually very sad that he had misread the audience," producer Jan Harlan says. "He trusted the audience to live with puzzles and no answers." As years passed, Kubrick's cryptic additions to King's story became part of the film's appeal and another reason why The Shining will continue to terrify audiences forever...and ever...and ever... —James Hibberd
Se7en: John Doe Lives
"What's in the box?!" Brad Pitt's agonized wail still haunts us 22 years after the release of Se7en, which devastated audiences with its brutal climactic twist of detective Mills (Pitt) executing the sadistic-yet-defenseless John Doe (Kevin Spacey) after the serial killer sent a special delivery of Mills' pregnant wife's (Gwyneth Paltrow) severed head — punctuating Doe's epic sin tableau with a bullet of Wrath. As you might expect, persuading a major studio like New Line to embrace screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker's bleak ending wasn't easy — especially after early test audiences didn't like it. "The scores were only at 70 percent," recalls producer Arnold Kopelson. "I was concerned that the film would be a disaster." Even before the test screenings, other possible endings were debated. Kopelson says director David Fincher (who declined to comment) wanted the final scene to be even bleaker, cutting to black right when Mills pulls the trigger. Producers and the studio tried to concoct some kind of alternative that might soften the blow. (Pitt once told EW the studio wanted Mills' dog's head in the box instead, but Kopelson doesn't recall that barking mad option.) The team considered having Mills' partner Somerset (Morgan Freeman) successfully prevent Doe's execution, or possibly execute Doe himself so that Mills at least wouldn't go to prison. Ultimately Walker's ending was, despite its darkness, too perfect to change. Kopelson did successfully lobby for a coda, however, where Somerset is assured Mills will be cared for. "My concerns were diminished by the fourth day of release," Kopelson says. "There was a huge audience reaction, which grew every day. For many weeks throughout the world, it played to packed theaters and it went on and on." —James Hibberd
My Best Friend's Wedding: Julianne Gets a Guy
The day after the first test screening of My Best Friend's Wedding, which follows Julianne (Julia Roberts) as she attempts to sabotage best friend Michael's (Dermot Mulroney) impending nuptials with Kimmy (Cameron Diaz), a studio executive asked director P.J. Hogan a question: "How are you going to save this movie?" The film ended with Julianne getting her comeuppance and failing to derail the wedding, but in the original script she met a new guy (John Corbett) in the final scene. Test audiences hated it. "They wanted her dead," says Hogan (who most recently co-wrote 2016's Aussie romp The Dressmaker). "They just couldn't understand her motives." Enter Rupert Everett as Julianne's charismatic gay confidant, George. "We expanded his character," Hogan explains. "Every time Julianne talked to him, she'd explain why she was doing these terrible things; he's her conscience throughout." Hogan weaved in new sympathetic scenes with Everett, and eight months after the film wrapped, Roberts was back on set (an expensive wig covering her recent pixie cut) to shoot the new ending. This time, George arrives at the wedding to dance with her at the reception after the new bride and groom leave. "That one scene somehow gave the audience permission to forgive her," Hogan says. —Ruth Kinane
Blair Witch Project: Mike Is Crucified (and Worse)
The 1999 horror faux-doc about three college students — Heather, Michael, and Joshua — searching for the fabled Blair Witch in the Maryland woods was always supposed to end unexpectedly. The image is iconic now. Michael faces the corner of an abandoned house while Heather screams hysterically and drops the camera. "When we screened it, people were overwhelmingly confused," says codirector Dan Myrick. "However, when asked if they were scared, 19 out of 20 hands went up." But the distributor, Artisan, was spooked in a will-this-movie-flop kind of way. They had Myrick and codirector Eduardo Sanchez film several possible endings, which included Mike hanging from a noose, crucified on a wooden stick man, and with a bloodied chest. They also shot an interview to explain Mike's wall stare-down. When they took footage back to executives, the directors expressed their preference for the original ending. "What makes us fearful is something that's out of the ordinary, unexplained," says Myrick. Sanchez remembers an exec telling them, "Okay, but it's going to cost us millions." The film grossed $248.6 million worldwide, roughly 4,000 times its budget. —Ruth Kinane
Frozen: An Evil Elsa, Snow Monsters, and an Avalanche!
That list nutshells just a few of the possible endings for 2013's Frozen. The animated blockbuster underwent a herculean creative process as Disney's story team, led by producer Peter Del Vecho and directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, considered numerous iterations of a tale based loosely on Hans Christian Andersen's The Snow Queen. At first, Elsa and Anna weren't sisters, or even royalty. After being stood up at the altar on her wedding day, Elsa froze her own heart so she would never love again. The final act changed many times, but ideas included a battle between misfit snowmen and guards, the traitorous Prince Hans triggering an avalanche that threatens to destroy Arendelle, and Anna unfreezing Elsa's heart so she can save the kingdom and love again. One by one, producers decided to let those ideas go. "The problem was, [the audience] didn't care about Elsa because she had spent the whole movie being the villain," Del Vecho says. "So Elsa became a much more sympathetic character, and instead of the traditional good-versus-evil theme, we had one that we felt was more relatable: that love is stronger than fear." Aw, that's enough to warm even our hearts. —James Hibberd